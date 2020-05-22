Last Updated:

'Breathtaking Oasis': Photos Of Camels In Sahara Desert Leave Netizens Stunned

The Ennedi Plateau, Chad, of the Sahara Desert featured a large herd of camels gathered around the deepwater ‘Guelta’ around the canyon walls.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Chad

A pit-stop allure for the caravans crisscrossing the Sahara, the world’s largest desert, is the place called Guelta d'Archei in Chad where hundreds of camels’ herd on the breath-taking oasis. In stunning images shared on Twitter by Sarah Elzeini, that have accumulated over 26.8k likes, the Ennedi Plateau of the Sahara Desert featured a large herd of camels gathered around the deepwater ‘Guelta’ around the canyon walls in the northeast region.  

The “scenic beauty” of the imagery and “amazing, humble, and generous people of Chad” became a topic of discussion in the comments sections. Several appreciated the photos and gave an account of their travel to Chad’s stunning camel oasis.  

Not just that, users shared beautiful travel photos from their trips to the Western African desert. “Four days travel by road from N'djamena using a 4*4 vehicle. And an additional 30 minutes trek on foot to access this gem,” wrote a user while sharing multiple photos. The surreal landscape, one of the Sahara’s most ancient oasis, intrigued many. “I want this framed. Who’s the photographer??” wrote one other user. “Gorgeous photos! Amazing!” commented the third. 

First Published:
