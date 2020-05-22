'Breathtaking Oasis': Photos Of Camels In Sahara Desert Leave Netizens Stunned

A pit-stop allure for the caravans crisscrossing the Sahara, the world’s largest desert, is the place called Guelta d'Archei in Chad where hundreds of camels’ herd on the breath-taking oasis. In stunning images shared on Twitter by Sarah Elzeini, that have accumulated over 26.8k likes, the Ennedi Plateau of the Sahara Desert featured a large herd of camels gathered around the deepwater ‘Guelta’ around the canyon walls in the northeast region.

The “scenic beauty” of the imagery and “amazing, humble, and generous people of Chad” became a topic of discussion in the comments sections. Several appreciated the photos and gave an account of their travel to Chad’s stunning camel oasis.

A breathtaking oasis in the Sahara. Camels in Guelta d'Archei, Chad. pic.twitter.com/V3yQR1GdLn — Sarah M Elzeini (@SarahElzeini) May 20, 2020

Not just that, users shared beautiful travel photos from their trips to the Western African desert. “Four days travel by road from N'djamena using a 4*4 vehicle. And an additional 30 minutes trek on foot to access this gem,” wrote a user while sharing multiple photos. The surreal landscape, one of the Sahara’s most ancient oasis, intrigued many. “I want this framed. Who’s the photographer??” wrote one other user. “Gorgeous photos! Amazing!” commented the third.

Just to confirm that those pictures are from North Eastern part of Chad. pic.twitter.com/3y5tj4wl6w — Chérif Mahamat Zene (@Cherif_MZ) May 21, 2020

Here some other pictures pic.twitter.com/9yr4Bg5lwr — Hassani Loni-mii (@thechemist235) May 21, 2020

I had the chance to visit this place in 2010. It is really an amazing site — Imad Abdul Baki (@imadabdulbaki) May 21, 2020

Very often the only images of Chad imagine are of unrest, conflict, desert sand and armed marauders. Alas such beauty exists there too.

We need to appreciate Africa more. — Dooyum Igbalagh (@Dooyum_Igbalagh) May 21, 2020

