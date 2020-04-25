Find The Camel In The Picture Puzzle: Can You Spot The Animal In The Picture?

People are at home and are trying to spend their time in various ways during the coronavirus lockdown. Since the time the lockdown has been announced, a trend of sharing puzzles, quizzes and brain-teasers have gripped social media portals. People are using Whatsapp and sharing many puzzles with their friends and families. It has become a hub of puzzles, brainstormers, brain-teasers and also questions on Bollywood, Hollywood, and songs.

Find the camel in the picture puzzle

A recent puzzle that is being shared all around Whatsapp is a picture of a man's face which is made out of different animals. The artist has used a lot of animals and placed them in such a way that they look like a face. Everything from his hair, ears and also the neck are made of animals. The puzzle requires one to look for the shape of a camel from the picture. The difficulty level of this puzzle is very high and many fail to find the hidden camel in the image.

Find the camel in the picture answer

While all the other animals in the picture are shaped to make the face, the camel is also one of them. The funny part about the picture is that once you spot the camel, you will realise that it was very prominent and then you cannot miss it. The camel is indicated with a circle in the image.

Such puzzles and images are taking rounds on the internet. They not only help with teasing one's brain but also are a great way to spend some time. People are getting more and more encouraged to share such kind of picture puzzles and quizzes on Whatsapp. They also induce conversations and virtual competitions between friends and family. It makes spending time during the coronavirus lockdown.

