Camila Cabello's Song Tweaked By YouTuber To Spread Awareness On COVID-19

A Twitter user named Rashmi Shaarvi has captured the attention of the online audience with a video in which she can be seen tweaking on Camila Cabello’s popular song Havana. The 1.25-second clip features the Bengaluru based YouTuber spreading awareness about preventive measures amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Twitter has appreciated the informative video shot by Shaarvi wherein she asks people to stay hydrated and follow proper hygiene. She urges the audience to seek medical attention immediately in case they have any symptoms, or if they feel unwell. She further asks the public not to panic. The entire video is captured in a creative way and amongst many that lauded Shaarvi’s efforts was the business tycoon Anand Mahindra. “There seems to be an unexpected dividend from Covid 19: Creativity is bubbling up all over and social isolation is aiding that process”, he wrote in a caption while sharing the video.

A lighter take on Corona2019. 🤓

There is no need to panic. Stay hydrated and keep yourself hygienic. If you feel any symptoms go see a doctor immediately. Lets hope to beat this spineless intruder soon. Hope the affected people recover soon 🙏🏻 #corona #Prayers #rashmishaarvi pic.twitter.com/2SqzbK6fcB — Rashmi_Shaarvi (@RShaarvi) March 14, 2020

Can’t believe my eyes. Thanks a lot @anandmahindra sir. Such a sweet gesture of you to recognise the talents and pat their back with enthusiasm. Restores the faith in our hard work. Glad that I am one among them. Your tweet made my day❤️ BTW we also drive a Mahindra XUV 500🤓 https://t.co/UQAb5IfhGH — Rashmi_Shaarvi (@RShaarvi) March 14, 2020

Netizens applaud

The clip has gained 13.1k views till now and is being shared widely across the internet. “Do not go to your doctor. You will infect everyone in the waiting room, or they will infect you. Call your doctor and he will arrange for a protected nurse to visit and assess you”, commented a concerned user. ‘Beautifully put”, wrote another admiring the video. Users also pointed out that the woman has a captivating voice and is very talented.

Nice, Rashmi. God bless. Have a nice day! — Vasu (@VasuIndia55) March 14, 2020

Wow nice singing — coin man (@FhayezA) March 14, 2020

If you feel you have symptoms of #coronavirus stay home and use the phone ask for help with local authorities they will arrange for medical assistance including medicine and quarantine. Don’t go to the doctor by yourself. — S.S.Karikalan (@sskarikalan) March 14, 2020

One tip.



If you go to doc everytime you feel bad (but not infected with COVID-19) then you have a high probability to be infected. At least one person there is likely to be infected.



I would call doc/nurse first and explain what your symptoms are. — Market Musings (@AndysCycles) March 14, 2020

You seriously having talent , hope your pursuing it 👍 — Pratap Potluri (@waltairblues) March 14, 2020

🔥♥️ — AKHIL KUMAR *🇮🇳 (@akhilkumar_Ak) March 14, 2020

Really nice... Thanks for sharing. — Wuhan Virus Analyst (@IndiaAnalyst) March 14, 2020

Great composition and vocals! All the best and take care! — Anaz (@anaz_ka) March 14, 2020

How could you sing it so perfectly?.. amazing — Soumaydip Bhunia (@bhunia97) March 15, 2020

Get isolated, stay at home, — The Dutchmen (@TheDutchmen4) March 14, 2020

