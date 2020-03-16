The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Camila Cabello's Song Tweaked By YouTuber To Spread Awareness On COVID-19

What’s Viral

In Camila Cabello's song video shot by the Youtuber Shaarvi, she can be seen tweaking on the track asking people to stay hydrated and follow proper hygiene.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Camila Cabello

A Twitter user named Rashmi Shaarvi has captured the attention of the online audience with a video in which she can be seen tweaking on Camila Cabello’s popular song Havana. The 1.25-second clip features the Bengaluru based YouTuber spreading awareness about preventive measures amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Twitter has appreciated the informative video shot by Shaarvi wherein she asks people to stay hydrated and follow proper hygiene. She urges the audience to seek medical attention immediately in case they have any symptoms, or if they feel unwell. She further asks the public not to panic. The entire video is captured in a creative way and amongst many that lauded Shaarvi’s efforts was the business tycoon Anand Mahindra. “There seems to be an unexpected dividend from Covid 19: Creativity is bubbling up all over and social isolation is aiding that process”, he wrote in a caption while sharing the video.

Read: UFC Mgmt Blasted By Twitterati, Fighters For Not Handling Coronavirus Crisis Tactfully

Read: China Reports 14 New Coronavirus Deaths; Imported Cases Rise To 123

Netizens applaud

The clip has gained 13.1k views till now and is being shared widely across the internet. “Do not go to your doctor. You will infect everyone in the waiting room, or they will infect you. Call your doctor and he will arrange for a protected nurse to visit and assess you”, commented a concerned user. ‘Beautifully put”, wrote another admiring the video. Users also pointed out that the woman has a captivating voice and is very talented.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Jamia Issues Advisory, Asks Students To Consider Returning Home

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Global Death Toll Crosses 6,500, Total Cases Reach 1,69,610

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
70% INCREASE IN INTERNET TRAFFIC
Sensex
STOCK MARKET DOWN BY 4.5 PERCENT
COVID-19
WEBSITE TO MONITOR CASES DEVELOPED
PM Modi
SHARMA PRAISES PM'S EFFORTS
Yuvraj
YUVRAJ MAKES FUN OF GAYLE
IPL 2020
MS DHONI PRACTICES WICKETKEEPING