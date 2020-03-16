Coronavirus Outbreak: Jamia Issues Advisory, Asks Students To Consider Returning Home

The Jamia Millia Islamia University on Monday issued an advisory asking students to consider returning to their homes due to the Coronavirus threat as a precautionary measure. The varsity has also stated that the threat of the growing virus in Delhi has assumed an alarming proportion.

The advisory read, "The way the threat is progressing in the city, places of collective gathering like a library, mess, canteens etc. in Jamia are likely to be closed down as precautionary measures. Therefore, it is advised to all the students to understand the seriousness of the prevailing circumstances and for their own safety. They may consider proceeding to their homes for a secured environment and care."

It further read, "The places of large gatherings like hostels, dining halls, libraries and kitchens are all highly vulnerable and susceptible to the threat. The idea is not to indulge in any kind of fear psychosis. However, it is being impressed upon all the students of the dangerous nature of the threat."

The varsity has also suspended classes till March 31 and advised students to avoid large gatherings.

JNU suspends classes, examination

Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also announced the suspension of classes and examination till March 31. According to a notice issued by the University, events such as seminars, conferences and workshops on the campus have also been postponed.

Along with it, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Friday has suspended all of its academic, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities. An official notice issued by the institute stated, "As a part of preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19, the institute has suspended all the academic, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities."

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to around 110 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central Government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 146 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 153,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,746 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

