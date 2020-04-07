'Can You Open The Lock Using These Clues' Puzzle Solved | Here Is The Answer

During quarantine, people are staying at home and spending their time on various activities. Recently on social media, there is a WhatsApp puzzle that went viral. The puzzle is titled "Can you open the lock using these clues?" puzzle. The puzzle is a challenging puzzle and people have been searching for the answer to the puzzle. Take a look at the question and answer of "Can you open the lock using these clues?" puzzle.

ALSO READ | Words Ending With 'cate' Whatsapp Quiz - Here Are Answers Of The Quiz

"Can you open the lock using these clues?" puzzle

"Can you open the lock using these clues?" Question/Hints:

682: One digit is right and in its place 614: One digit is right but in the wrong place 206: Two digits are right but both are in the wrong place 738: All digits are wrong 380: One digit is right but in the wrong place

You have to open the lock using the hints. Lock number is a 3 digit number. If you have not got the answer yet then scroll below to know "Can you open the lock using these clues?" answer key.

ALSO READ | Identify The Cricket Player Puzzle | Who Are The Cricketers In This New WhatsApp Puzzle?

ALSO READ | Identify Street Food Items WhatsApp Puzzle - Check Out Answers To The Quiz

"Can you open the lock using these clues?" puzzle answer key

The right answer to the “Can you open the lock using these clues?” puzzle is 042. How? If you are thinking about how to solve the query then see the explanation of the same.

"Can you open the lock using these clues?" puzzle explanation in 6 steps

To solve the "Can you open the lock using these clues?" puzzle you have to start from the fourth clue (738) that eliminates numbers like 7, 3 and 8 because all digits are wrong as mentioned.

Next is the fifth clue (380) that tells us that one digit is right that is 0 but in the wrong place which means 0 is one of the numbers in the lock because it is in the right side.

The third clue (206) says that two numbers are right, one of them is 0 which is in the middle, but as mentioned they are in the wrong place therefore 0 is the first digit.

The first (862) and second clues (614) consist of number 6 which is not a part of the lock since both the clues have about the number in the right side. Also, the number 8 is eliminated because of clue numbers one and four as stated that in four all numbers are wrong. According to the first clue, number 2 is the third digit of the lock as mentioned one digit is right and in its place and that number is 2.

The second hint (614) says that one digit is right but in the wrong place that means the middle number is 4. Therefore the answer is 042.

ALSO READ | 'If You Can Move 2 Matches' Answer: This Whatsapp Puzzle That Will Test Your Creativity

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.