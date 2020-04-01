Words Ending With 'cate' Whatsapp Quiz - Here Are Answers Of The Quiz

Due to the outbreak of pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19), citizens have been asked to stay indoors to stay safe from the virus. People are therefore indulging in activities like reading books, watching television, watching shows on Netflix and playing indoor games. Other than these people are seen interacting with their friends and family via social media, especially Whatsapp. They can be seen forwarding challenges like WhatsApp quizzes, puzzles and riddles, and keeping themselves entertained during the lockdown. One such quiz that has been trending these days is - the word game ending with 'cate’. Read on to know what is the riddle about and know the answer.

Also Read: Why Is WhatsApp Status Trimmed To 15 Seconds & How Long Will This Change Last?

Whatsapp quiz – Word game ending with cate

Word game ending with 'cate' is the riddle that is being forwarded by people on Whatsapp. Such riddles and quizzes facilitate the people to keep their brain cells active during the lockdown. This Whatsapp quiz has made its way into several groups. The riddle is “Word game ending with cate.” There is only one correct answer to this WhatsApp quiz. Given below is an example with the answer for the same. Continue reading.

Also Read: 'Correct The Spelling' WhatsApp Puzzle Answers; Check Details Inside

Question:

Word Game Ending With “cate”



For each of the following, find a word ending in ‘ *cate* ’



1. Suspend a student

2. Cut the end of.

3. Make unclear.

4. Very detailed.

5. Highly sensitive.

6. Make a copy of.

7. Renounce throne.

8. Make completely dry.

9. Appease.

10. Completely remove.

11. Disentangle.

12. Divide into two.

13. Tame.

14. Make involved in.

15. Prove not guilty.

16. Devote to.

17. Convolute.

18. Pope's tenure.

19. Official document.

20. Instil.

21. Set boundary.

22. Discover position of.

23. Leave position.

24. Pleader.

25. Impart knowledge.

26. Treat with drug.

27. Apportion.

28. Concoct.

29. Slip out of position.

30. Make drunk.

Also Read: 'Can You Name All Cricketers' WhatsApp Puzzle Answers; Check Details Inside

Answer:

1) Rusticate

2) Truncate

3) Obfuscate

4) Intricate

5) Delicate

6) Duplicate / Replicate

7) Abdicate

8) Dessicate

9) Placate

10) Eradicate

11) Extricate

12) Bifurcate

13) Domesticate

14) Implicate

15) Vindicate

16) Dedicate

17) Complicate

18) Pontificate

19) Certificate

20) Inculcate

21) Demarcate

22) Locate

23) Vacate

24) Advocate

25) Educated

26) Medicate

27) Allocate

28) Fabricate

29) Dislocate

30) Intoxicate

Also Read:Answers To 'Hindi Muhavre' Puzzle That Has Been Doing The Rounds On Whatsapp

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.