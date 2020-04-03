The Debate
The Debate
Identify Street Food Items WhatsApp Puzzle - Check Out Answers To The Quiz

What’s Viral

Identify street food items Whatsapp quiz is among the trending quizzes. So, here is the quiz with answers provided inside. Read more to know about the answers.

identify street food items

Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, people have been made to stay indoors to avoid the spread of the virus. During the quarantine, people are spending their time on various indoor activities or on social media. Apart from communicating with their friends and family on social media, people have also started a new trend of sending various types of puzzles or riddles to a person on WhatsApp. One of the most popular puzzles has been the "identify street food items" puzzles. If you are among those who have received the "guess the street food items" puzzle, read ahead to know such Whatsapp puzzle answers.

Identify street food items puzzle - What is it?

In this puzzle, a person has to identify street food items with the help of Whatsapp emojis. It might an easy puzzle for those who are aware of street food. However, for the unversed, the puzzle "identify street food items puzzle" might be a challenge for you.

Identify street food items - The hidden clues

All of the WhatsApp puzzle answers are based on emojis and these emojis mean something else in various languages. Like for example, the bye hand emoji/waving hand sign means Ta-Ta/ Alvida in Hindi. All the street food given below are based on Indian street food, so this makes it easier for you to guess. If you are familiar with Indian street food or at least you have some knowledge about it then you might identify street food items easily. Let us take a look at the questions andd guess the street food items answers.

pzz

Identify street food items - Answers

  1. Batata Vada
  2. Samosa 
  3. Bread Pakoda 
  4. Pav Bhaji
  5. Ragda Pattice
  6. Pani Puri
  7. Nachos
  8. Bread Omelette
  9. Manchurian
  10. Kebab
  11. Corn Chat
  12. Sweet Corn Soup
  13. Fried Chicken
  14. Veg. Biryani
  15. Frankie

