Identify The Cricket Player Puzzle | Who Are The Cricketers In This New WhatsApp Puzzle?

Coronavirus lockdown has caused a lot of problems for people. They have been staying indoors and some companies are completely shut down due to the lockdown. At this time, people are indulging in various activities like playing indoor games, spending time on social media, watching something on various OTT platforms and more. Some people are also sending various Whatsapp quizzes on social media that are challenging and entertaining for them. One among such quiz is "Identify the cricket player". Take a look at some more information about the quiz.

ALSO READ | Shoe Man Tie WhatsApp Puzzle Answer And Detailed Explanation

"Identify the cricket player" WhatsApp quiz

In this quiz, you have to identify some of the most popular Indian cricketers. Here some of the images of international cricketers legs are shared and the challenge is that you have to guess who is the cricketer. All these are popular cricketers. Because of their unusual batting position, they have been marked as some of the unique cricketers in history. Here are the question and answer of "Identify the cricket player" WhatsApp quiz.

ALSO READ | 'Can You Name All Cricketers' WhatsApp Puzzle Answers; Check Details Inside

"Identify the cricket player" WhatsApp puzzle question

Identify the cricket player by their test match batting style

ALSO READ | Words Ending With 'cate' Whatsapp Quiz - Here Are Answers Of The Quiz

"Identify the cricket player" WhatsApp puzzle answers

Number 1 is George Bailey - He is a right-handed batsman of the Australian cricket team

Number 2 is Shivnarine Chanderpaul - He is a left-handed batsman of the West Indies cricket team

Number 3 is Kevin Pietersen - He is a right-handed batsman of the England cricket team

Number 4 is Brain Lara - He is a left-handed batsman of the West Indies cricket team

Number 5 is Ricky Pointing- He is a right-handed batsman of the Australian cricket team

Number 6 is Cheteshwar Pujara- He is a right-handed batsman of the Indian cricket team

Number 7 is Sachin Tendulkar- He is a right-handed batsman of the Indian cricket team

Number 8 is Steve Smith - He is a right-handed batsman of the Australian cricket team

Number 9 is Virat Kohli - He is a right-handed batsman of the Indian cricket team

ALSO READ | Identify The Fruit Name: Know The Answers Of This Brain-teasing Whatsapp Quiz

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.