Identify The Cricket Player Puzzle | Who Are The Cricketers In This New WhatsApp Puzzle?

What’s Viral

If you are a fan of cricket then this might be a challenging WhatsApp puzzle for you. You have to identify the cricket player in these pictures. Take a look.

identify the cricket player

Coronavirus lockdown has caused a lot of problems for people. They have been staying indoors and some companies are completely shut down due to the lockdown. At this time, people are indulging in various activities like playing indoor games, spending time on social media, watching something on various OTT platforms and more. Some people are also sending various Whatsapp quizzes on social media that are challenging and entertaining for them. One among such quiz is "Identify the cricket player". Take a look at some more information about the quiz. 

"Identify the cricket player" WhatsApp quiz 

In this quiz, you have to identify some of the most popular Indian cricketers. Here some of the images of international cricketers legs are shared and the challenge is that you have to guess who is the cricketer. All these are popular cricketers. Because of their unusual batting position, they have been marked as some of the unique cricketers in history. Here are the question and answer of "Identify the cricket player" WhatsApp quiz.

Cricket

 

"Identify the cricket player" WhatsApp puzzle question 

  • Identify the cricket player by their test match batting style

"Identify the cricket player" WhatsApp puzzle answers

  • Number 1 is George Bailey - He is a right-handed batsman of the Australian cricket team
  • Number 2 is Shivnarine Chanderpaul - He is a left-handed batsman of the West Indies cricket team
  • Number 3 is Kevin Pietersen - He is a right-handed batsman of the England cricket team
  • Number 4 is Brain Lara - He is a left-handed batsman of the West Indies cricket team
  • Number 5 is Ricky Pointing- He is a right-handed batsman of the Australian cricket team
  • Number 6 is Cheteshwar Pujara- He is a right-handed batsman of the Indian cricket team
  • Number 7 is Sachin Tendulkar- He is a right-handed batsman of the Indian cricket team
  • Number 8 is Steve Smith - He is a right-handed batsman of the Australian cricket team
  • Number 9 is Virat Kohli - He is a right-handed batsman of the Indian cricket team

