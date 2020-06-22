Video: Caracal Beautifully Twitches Ears To Express Emotions, Netizens All Hearts

A video of a Caracal Cat flipping ears in slow motion in order to communicate its feelings has mesmerized the internet. Shared by a page named Back to Nature the 7 seconds clip shows a “cute” brown coloured caracal feline named Kora standing amid the green lush grass as it twitches its ears in an “adorable” manner. While this act is of communication and the long black tufts movement is how the wild cat expresses emotions, the internet finds the creature waggling its ears “very cool”.

With nearly 26.3k views and over 3.1k likes, the footage of Kora the Caracal kitten from Wild Cat Conservation Centre in Australia has the internet awed at the unique creature. While many enquired if the feline was a Lynx, others knew it was the Carcass with its “spectacular show-off”. The carcass uses their large tufted ears as sound antennas, known as remarkable hunters, the long-pointed ears also helps them ambush in grasslands so they can hear squeaks and chirps of their prey. Mostly, the feline does the twitching as it is known to be an ear talker.

Awwww is this a Lynx? — bluemiiints (@bluemiiints) June 22, 2020

She has the perfect ear flick pic.twitter.com/pXkSMaWglU — Back To Nature (@backt0nature) June 22, 2020

So satisfying — Chynna Mayberry 👑 (@ChynnaWasHere) June 22, 2020

Wow — victoria fitzsimmons (@yankegrl22) June 22, 2020

stunning! — Georgie Rayner (@GeorgieRayner1) June 22, 2020

OMG is that real? — Jennifer Allen (@TheJJAllen) June 22, 2020

Internet sparked discussion about "ears"

“Feline sign language! Heh heh heh,” wrote a user on one other similar clip shared on Reddit. “I just showed this to my Manx and his ears started twitching and he kept closing his eyes. Probably just coincidence, but it was funny to me,” wrote another. “That’s like uncle when the chip bag open,” wrote the third on the video. While some users found the movement, unique others found it amazing and said that the animal was beautiful. Some were confused about whether the creature was a “real thing” and thought the feline cat was the creation of the animated technology, “animated done digitally on the computer CGI,” as a user wrote.

