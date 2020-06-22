Video: Stray Dog Helps Kindergarten Kids Cross Street Safely, Netizens Say 'adopt Him'

A video of a stray pooch that helps a group of children cross a street safely on the zebra crossing has won the internet. Shared by the page named Goodable, the nearly 2-minute footage has resurfaced that shows Kursha, a black and white stray dog in the former Soviet Republic of Georgia caught barking at speeding cars, wagging his tail as kindergarten kids cross the road with a human.

With over 27.6k likes, the “good dog” has caused a stir on the internet as commenters want the dog to be adopted and given a loving home because he is “too wonderful” to live on the streets. While the kids slowly pace on the crossing strip, the self-appointed crossing guard leaps and jumps across the stretch of the road signalling the traffic to halt. Unfortunately, some drivers speed past the crossing despite the pedestrians, in which case, the brave dog barks at them for failing to yield and escorts the group of kids to the other side of the street. The thoughtful dog is concerned about the safety of the foot walkers as can be seen in the video. Although it remains unclear why the kind pooch opted for the role of a guarding dog on the crossing, as per a report, he came a few years ago as a stray and the locals cared for him, so it could have been a gesture of thankfulness as per the pedestrians.

In Georgia, there's a stray dog who's made it his job to protect this kindergarten class — so they can cross the street safely.



He shows up for work everyday.



He even cusses out the cars that don't stop.



🐶♥ pic.twitter.com/20WxEYTEsi — Goodable (@Goodable) June 21, 2020

Video goes viral

"Omg, how can this wonderful dog not have a home,” wrote a user, while making a gloomy emoticon. “Omg!!! He should the next president,” wrote another. “She shouldn’t be a stray anymore...” wrote the third, concerned. "A stray dog would run to me every day after school at the same intersection. She walked me home and turns out after that she would sit at the bus stop waiting for the older kids too. Her name was Molly and no idea what happened to her but I know all dogs go to heaven," commented the fourth.

This is cute but somebody please adopt the dog 😫 he may get run over by a car someday 😭😭 — Adri S (@Spiridiona) June 21, 2020

I’m shocked at the drivers, one just rips through the walkway as the kids are crossing, and the other impatiently inches forward as they’re crossing. Is this typical for America? — Arthur Maltson (@amaltson) June 21, 2020

Someone give that good boy a home xx — Rohan Twyman (@rohantwyman) June 22, 2020

Bought tears. — tusharshivan (@tusharshivan786) June 21, 2020

We got a cat coming to our home since last month we feed him with milk।।

So now he walks with to get the milk from shop and stay with me uptill I give a cup full milk.



😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/N1NUCXHRiU — Global Thug (@global_thug) June 22, 2020

