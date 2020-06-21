Man Falls Down While Trying To Kick Stray Dog, Netizens Say 'instant Karma'

Karma can hit anyone at any time. This was proven true after a man’s move to hit a stray dog backfired. A video of the incident was captured by a CCTV camera placed nearby and was later shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. The video has been doing rounds of the internet, since being shared earlier today.

The CCTV camera footage shows a man walking on the sidewalk. As he continues to walk, a stray dog appears in the frame. The man then tries to hit the barking dog, however, he misses the shot. He eventually loses his balance and falls to the ground.

Instant karma!! — Latha WS (@lathaws) June 21, 2020

'Instant karma'

Amidst videos of animal cruelty circulating widely on the internet, this clip came as a sigh of relief. The clip was shared with the caption,” Karma has no menu, it serves what one deserves’. Since shared, it has received over nearly 12 thousand likes and 165 retweets. The post has also been flooded with comments of people who were relieved and overjoyed that the dog wasn’t hurt.One user joked, "Karma politicians pe lagu nai hota" another wrote," Hope karma starts acting on China".

I see it as action and our automated reaction. — Big Ha Ha Ha चिराग (@emptyness33) June 21, 2020

Finally peace ❤ — 3397raman (@ramanmehmi15) June 21, 2020

Watching these kind of videos give me more relief than a cup of coffee. — Anil K Chilukuri (@MichiamoAnil) June 21, 2020

Some law of gravity, centrifugal and centripetal forces gone rouge apart from the man himself... — LAIJU (@scorpio0771) June 21, 2020

Uncle zyada hi Bruce Lee ban rahe the. — Sunandan Kaul (@SunandanKaul) June 21, 2020

Slipgate comedy — Meera Tiwari (@M42843454) June 21, 2020

Another video where karma hit back quite instantly features a buffalo and four men. In the viral video, one can see five people sitting on a buffalo cart hitting the animal with sticks in order to make it run faster in what appears to be a race with another cart that is also visible in the clip. The buffalo possibly in pain steers the cart towards a divider, the impact of which results in the five men flying and falling onto the other side of the road. The buffalo freed by the turnover of the cart runs away while the five men can be seen quickly getting up to save themselves from the incoming motorcycle.

