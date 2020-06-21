Video Of Dog And Horse Gleefully Playing With Each Other Leaves Netizens In Awe

A video of a dog and a horse happily running around and playing has left several internet users heart-warmed. Shared on Reddit on June 21, the short clip shows a German Shepherd interacting with a white coloured horse in a park. While the horse can be seen standing behind a fence, the video captures the duo running from one end of the enclosure to the other.

The 45-second-clip also shows the friendship between the two as the horse and the doggo also maintain the pace with each other. The two can also be seen maintaining eye contact even while running.

Netizens call it ‘beautiful’

Since shared, the video has received over 19,000 Upvotes. With hundreds of comments, netizens loved how the two animals maintained the speed with each other. While calling it ‘beautiful’, one internet user wrote, “This is great content. what a cool insight into the minds of different species”. Another Reddit user said, “Big doggy and standard sized doggy playing yaaaaaaw!” “I love animals from different species being friends,” added another.

