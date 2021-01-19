Carjacker Scolds Mom: Woman Steals Car With Toddler Inside, Returns To Lecture Mother

A motorcade thief stole a woman’s car in Oregon, US, but halfway through the drive discovered a baby boy couched in the backseat. In a twist of fate, the suspect drove back due to moral conscious to return the child to the mother, and also to lecture her for leaving her baby unattended. In a statement released by the Beaverton police, the car was stolen on Saturday outside Basics Meat Market. But the thief returned to the spot, chided the woman about forgetting the baby, and ordered her to get the child out of the car before driving off again. The woman left her 4-year-old son in a silver Honda Pilot and went shopping in the store.

Beaverton Police Spokesman Officer Matt Henderson told CNN that a store employee alerted the mother when the carjacker stole the woman’s vehicle and drove off. The woman had meanwhile rushed out of the store and waited in desperation, having left her baby inside the car. But the thief returned and threatened to call the police on ‘careless’ mom. After lecturing the woman for leaving the baby unattended, the thief hopped back in the car and drove away frustrated.

'Thankful' to the thief

The woman, identified by the officer as Crystal Leary, had allegedly left the car doors unlocked and the engine running with the baby boy inside while she left for the nearby store to shop for commodities. Henderson defended the mother saying that she was only 15 feet away from the car and could watch over through the store’s glass window. Although, the officer was “thankful” to the thief for portraying decency and bringing the little one back to the mother.

Leary told CNN that as a mother she gets really busy and tends to think that she was just running in for a second. She admitted to letting her guards down, adding that it could have ended terribly. Furthermore, the woman was thankful that her son was safely returned reportedly said that she will never repeat it again. Police recovered the Honda Pilot a few hours later in Portland, and are still searching for the thief.

