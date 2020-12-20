Recap 2020: Social Media Influencers Who Ruled 2020 With Their Content

The year 2020 was not quite what people expected. With nowhere to go, locked up inside homes, people had a lot of time in their hands which most of us, spent on the internet, and binge-watching new films and series one after the other. This was also the time social media users were searching for new content to watch and binge on, and some social media influencers did not disappoint. Read on to know about the top social media influencers in 2020, who ruled with their content and had people going back to their profiles for more.

Social media influencers in 2020

Bhuvan Bam

The first person on the list would be Bhuvan Bam, who with his quality comic content has garnered around 11.1 million followers on Instagram. The comedian rose to fame with his Youtube channel BB ki Vines where he made videos, featuring himself in different characters which his followers loved. In 2018, Bam became the first Indian individual YouTube content creator to cross 10 million subscribers. Bhuvan's fans are crazy for his characters including Titu Mama, Bablu, Janki, Mrs. Verma, Adrak Baba, and Mr. Hola. He also appeared in a short film titled Plus Minus opposite Divya Dutta which went on to win a Filmfare award for the Best Short Film.

Carryminati

Ajay Nagar, popularly known by the name Carryminati is a popular Youtuber who started making videos about his gaming skills in 2014. With over 16.7 million followers on Youtube, Carryminati's claim to fame is his roast videos that are loved by his followers. One of Carryminati's controversial video garnered over 7 million views within a week making it his most famous video. He has 10.4 million followers on Instagram and is reportedly going to make his movie debut in the Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starter MayDay.

Yashraj Mukhate

When talking about social media creators who ruled 2020, this one can't be missed at any cost. Yashraj Mukhate rose to unprecedented levels of fame with a song that was a dialogue mashup from a Hindi TV serial - "Rasode mein kaun tha?". The Instagram and Youtube personality climbed to more than a million followers in a span of a week after he released the song that went viral, started a meme fest, and basically broke the internet. Ever since then, Yashraj hasn't disappointed his fans and time and again rolled out quality content, which his fans love to make viral within no time of its release. His songs Biggini shoot, and Tommy featuring Shehnaaz Gill, and Bullaa were the most popular of the lot.

Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila is known for her amazing comic timing. The Instagram sensation has about 1.5 million followers on the social networking site and keeps her followers entertained with funny videos and clips. She rose to fame with her South Delhi videos, where she portrayed various characters who hailed from South Delhi, perfecting their accent and mannerisms. Her most well-known character remains that of Billi Maasi. Kusha Kapila has appeared in several series like Back Benchers, Son of Abish, and Kitchen, Khanna, and Konversations. She also made her Bollywood debut this year in Netflix's Ghost Stories.

Dolly Singh

When we talk about South Delhi characters and funny videos based on them, there is no way in which one can miss out on Dolly Singh. Another social media sensation, Dolly too rose to fame with her fabulous portrayal of South Delhi women. She is also known for making videos for Youtube related to lifestyle and fashion, and the influencer has around 1.1 million followers on Instagram. Her short comic videos on Instagram are the reason for her huge fan base, where she portrays different characters in a hilarious way with ease.

Ashish Chanchlani

2020 social media influencers also include Ashish Chanchlani who is extremely popular for his vines on Youtube and Instagram. The social media star makes vines on reality shows, short comic videos on various characters and has also started a professional acting career. He has around 22.8 million subscribers on Youtube and 9.7 million followers on Instagram. Ashish made his television debut with Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya in 2018 and has worked with Shahid Kapoor and Kartik Aryan in his youtube videos while promoting their films. In 2018, he was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for Best Digital Influencer.

Ruhee Dosani

Ruhee Dosani is an NRI social media content creator who gained popularity in 2020 by making videos on Instagram. Ruhee makes dance videos with her family members and friends on Bollywood songs which are loved by her 445k followers. Her bio reads 'Punjab di kudi now in foreign (not Canada)', but her love for Hindi songs and movies is quite evident in her videos. Her dancing clips include her foreigner friends as well who are equally enthusiastic about their Bollywood dance moves. One of her latest videos also has her dancing with her buddies on Yashraj Mukhate's song, Twadda Kutta Tommy, which has garnered more than 929k likes.

