Carryminati’s ‘Me On My Birthday’ Post Will Leave You In Splits, See Video

YouTube sensation Carryminati turns a year older today i.e. on June 12, and his fans are leaving no stone unturned to pour in some lovely birthday wishes for the YouTuber. Carryminati aka Ajey Nagar recently took to his social media to share a hilarious video on his birthday much to the happiness of his fans. The video has Carryminati standing in front of a green screen with two torches in his hand and a 3D headgear wherein he can be seen in a desperate attempt to figure out how to play with these things.

Also Read: CarryMinati’s 'Yalgaar' Sends Fans Into Frenzy As They Hail The Rap Song As ‘angaar’

Carryminati shared a hilarious video giving a glimpse of his 'birthday celebration'

The rib-tickling video has Carryminati saying, 'Kahan maarna hai' and 'Kaise jeetu' in an exasperated tone. Ajay Nagar also had the aptest caption for the video. He captioned the video saying, 'Me on my birthday.' His delighted fans filled the comment section of the post with some beautiful birthday wishes. YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and actor-comedian Gaurav Gera also wished Carryminati on the post. Take a look at his epic 'birthday celebration' video.

Also Read: Interesting Facts About CarryMinati That You Probably Didn't Know

Carryminati has been grabbing headlines for quite some time now ever since the infamous, 'Youtube vs Tik Tok' controversy. His video wherein he roasted some Tik Tokers was taken down by YouTube which created a huge uproar with the netizens. It was also reported that the reason behind this was because Carryminati roasted a popular Tik Toker named Amir Siddique in his video.

Also Read: CarryMinati To Break Silence About Youtube Vs TikTok With His Upcoming Video, 'Yalgaar

Carryminati recently released the explosive rap song Yalgaar as a reply to his trollers

As a befitting reply to all his setbacks, Ajey Nagar also released an explosive rap song titled Yalgaar recently which received a thunderous response from his fans. Yalgaar was touted to be his reply to all his trollers and haters along with all those who tried to obstruct him from his path. The YouTuber also brought to light his hard work and determination to make it big and how he is ready to give it back to all his distractors. Within no time of Yalgaar's release, his fans were sent into a frenzy and showered the rap song with loads of love.

The song was crooned by Ajey Nager wherein he flaunted his badass rapping skills. He had also penned the bold and hard-hitting lyrics which comes down as the main highlight of the track. The rap song was composed and produced by Wily Frenzy who also happens to be the Youtuber's elder brother. The track had all the elements to become a revolutionary anthem amongst the youth. CarryMinati started the track with his iconic dialogue, 'Toh Kaise Hai Aap Log'. He also took an unmissable dig at Aamir Siddique in the song due to the entire YouTube vs Tik Tok fiasco.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.