Cat And Dog Video Featuring Cute Caresses Between The Two Lights Up The Internet; Watch

With billions of people using social media every day, several things go viral on the internet for good reasons. From heartwarming stories of people helping each other to several funny memes, people enjoy a wide range of content on the internet these days, as social media has brought the world at a touch’s distance. Recently, a video of a cat waking a dog from the sleep took the internet by storm, and netizens claim it is the cutest thing on the internet today. Read the details here.

The video which has stormed the internet features a feline standing outside a pet carrier that is housed by a sleeping dog inside it. The door of the said carrier is open and the little kitty inquisitively looks inside the box and pokes its paw inward to touch the puppy. As the video proceeds further, the cat is seen finding out ways to get the dog up from his sleep. Reportedly, the post currently has over 1,000 upvotes and was posted on May 7 on Reddit. Take a look:

Netizens react:

Since the video was posted online, netizens have been going gaga over the camaraderie between the two pets and have poured in immense love. Take a look at some of the comments of netizens:

A netizen wrote "In about 24 hours that cat is about to discover what terrorizing really is.", while another Reddit user remarked "Oh my gosh, that’s adorable! I hope they ultimately become friends!". Meanwhile, a dog lover wrote: "So sweet and gentle". A user explained the cat's mood by saying "Is this thing alive?". Another Reddit user mentioned "Is that the ending to oceans 11 in the background? Why yes, yes I believe it is"

(Image credits: Screenshot from Reddit)

