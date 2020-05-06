Gorakhpur: Man Feeds Monkeys In This Sweet Viral Video, Netizens Pour Love

The ongoing coronavirus lockdown has not just put a strain on the lives of millions of people, but also to the lives of various animals. Various animals in India like stray dogs, cats, cows and monkeys depend on people around them for food. Now since more and more people are not being able to step outside their house due to the coronavirus lockdown, the animals on the streets have evidently been suffering due to the scarcity of food and clean water.

During these testing times, people have come out in support of the animals and provided them with food, as seen in many viral videos in recent times. Now, a viral video of a man from Gorakhpur feeding bananas to monkeys has showcased yet another instance of people being helpful towards animals. Check out the video below:

Also read: Aamir Khan clarifies on 'money in wheat bags' with Robin Hood reference after viral videos

Gorakhpur man feeding monkeys

Also read: Billie Eilish's best and most viral memes over the years | Check here

Source - Screenshot from the viral Gorakhpur video

In the video, the man from Gorakhpur could be seen feeding bananas to hungry monkeys on the streets. The man had stored hundreds of bananas in the trunk of his car and could be seen feeding monkeys. This act of the man the viral video was applauded by netizens in abundance who shared heartfelt notes in the comment section. Check it out below.

Also read: What's Viral:Hungarian couple is at it again, recreates scenes from 'Harry Potter' & 'GOT'

This is not the first instance where people in India have shown support towards animals on the street. Earlier, a video went viral on the internet where a police officer could be seen feeding a banana to an amputee monkey. The police officer could be seen talking on the phone using his one hand and patiently feeding the amputee monkey with his other hand.

A similar gesture of police officers feeding birds and dogs in their respective areas was also witnessed on the internet recently. It is evident through such acts of kindness that people are helping the animals around them as much as they are helping fellow human beings.

Also read: Baba Sehgal's latest song 'Kela Khao', cover of 'Bella Ciao' amid lockdown goes viral

Police Officer feeding an amputee Monkey. pic.twitter.com/7IKBGLlAy6 — Khushboo Soni (@Khushboo_) April 17, 2020

Also read: Irrfan Khan's 'Life of Pi' dialogue goes viral on social media as fans bid him goodbye

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.