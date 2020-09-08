Cat Camouflaged In A Messy Room Leaves The Internet Baffled. Can You Spot It ?

Social media is full of pictures and images of animals that netizens visit to distract themselves from the usual toxicity that flows on the internet. One such intriguing puzzle was shared by a Twitter user named ‘237 Clas Captain’ who posted the photograph of a messy place and asked user to find the 'cat in the room'. The photograph, since shared has made netizens go bonkers searching for the camouflaged feline.

'Find the cat'

Let’s get busy, find the cat 🐈 in this room. pic.twitter.com/AUbqrzZPy0 — 237 class captain 🇨🇲🇨🇦🇸🇳🇳🇬 (@ESheriff237) August 26, 2020

To baffle the people, the colourful photograph has all kinds of objects in it. In the messy room, one can see items like sofa, umbrellas, gloves, flower vase, statues, mirror and a lot of others, all of which could be seen scattered here and there. In addition, it also has a dog who could see casually lying on the ground.

Since the post was shared it has created quite a buzz on the internet with netizens trying their luck with the comment section. The post has been flooded with guesses and proposed answers. While a lot of people guess the correct answer, there were a few who said that there was no cat altogether.

It could be in the circle just behind the umbrella pic.twitter.com/fFWoJm3cIl — JAMSHED SIDDIQUI (@JAMSHEDSIDDIQU4) September 8, 2020

Near umbrella. Right side o of the umbrella. pic.twitter.com/hhXgUYE7nJ — AVTAR SINGH (@singh2522) September 8, 2020

Found it just in early seconds pic.twitter.com/kp38TpcgBZ — kashif manzoor (@Chaudharykashim) September 7, 2020

Yeah finally I found the cat pic.twitter.com/3sQ9AnZXTb — Mallesh_M@NU (@mallesh95malla) September 7, 2020

You can see the cat's face on the dog's rear. — Ajoy John (@ajoyjohn) September 7, 2020

Posting a similair puzzle, a wildlife photographer Sagar Damle shared amazing images of a tiger, which he reportedly captured in Bandipur National Park in Karnataka. Sagar shared two images of a tiger, one a long-shot, where the beast, if seen carefully, can be seen sitting under the shade of wild bushes, another a close-up, where the animal can be seen giving an intense look at the camera.

