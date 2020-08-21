'Tree With An Eye': Can You Spot The Bird Hiding In This Picture?

A unique image depicting an apt camouflage has taken the internet by a storm. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service official, Susanta Nanda, the image shows a tree with an ''eye''. Nanda deemed it as the ‘best camouflage’. Astonished netizens call it a 'rare treat' to the eyes.

The camouflage that stunned the netizens

Uploaded on August 18, the picture shows an owl hiding in direct vision of a bark of a tree. The picture will mislead the viewers as it looks like that a tree is having an eye. However, it turns out that the eye belongs to the sceech owl. According to the caption, the owl shown in the image is a screech owl and it looks exactly similar to the bark of the tree.

Tree with an eye👌

One of the best camouflage that you will see.

Baffled by the image, netizens have bombarded the comment section. The image garnered 1.1K likes and 130 Retweets and comments. Tweeples have also shared images of other camouflage incidents. Making a hilarious comment, one user wrote, "Should have closed the eyes... oh... might have posed for a snap from a friendly camera... lovely".

Few days back, a video depicting camouflage took over the internet. The short clip shared by Dr PM Dhakate, chief conservationist at Uttarakhand Forest Department showed a snow leopard strolling on the rocky hills of the Gangotri National Park. However, what left everybody amused it’s an exceptional skill to camouflage with many making some real efforts to spot the big cat. Dhakate revealed that snow leopards hare high-level acrobats who prefer steep rocky terrains. He also added that what keeps them highly agile is their special body structure.

