Cat Wants To Be Part Of Ballerina Dance Rountine, Netizens Call It 'perfect Dance Partner'

A video is doing rounds on the internet which shows a pet cat of a ballerina instructor wants to take part in the systematic dance routine. The 50-second long video was posted on Reddit on March 24 by user/KaizokuNoJutsu which shows a ballerina instructor teaching some dance steps to her students on video conference amid the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

'What a good dance partner'

Through the video, it can be seen as a ballet dancer's pet cat who seems eager to part be of this systematic dance routine. It shows the cat keeps gliding in between her legs trying to get that ‘on pointe’ positioning in the bag. As the woman moves from a turnout into a gracious twirl, the cat appears to be surprised by her movements.

As the instructor advises her virtual students to keep their heads up, the feline mistakenly takes as a direction for itself and leaps onto the ballerina’s chest. She then pauses her class to have a talk with her cat. The video currently has over 87,000 upvotes and almost 800 comments. The video garnered huge attention on the internet. A Reddit user commented, “that cat is loved” to which someone replied, “all you need is love and a cat”. Another commented, "What a good dance partner! And teaching ballet for humans and cats, it’s a twofer”.

