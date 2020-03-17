The Debate
Coronavirus Outbreak: Qurantined Italians Record Message For Past Selves; Warn Themselves

Rest of the World News

Italy was put on a complete lockdown on March 8 in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 which has now infected 27,980 and killed 2,158 people.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus outbreak: Qurantined Italians record message for past self

Italy was put under a complete lockdown on March 8 in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 which has now infected 27,980 and killed 2,158 people. The shutdown has led to thousands of people being quarantined at their homes. Amid this, a few Italians recorded messages for their younger selves warning themselves of the future threat.

"Stay at home" 

Recently, a video of a number of the messages surfaced on the Internet. The nearly 2-minute long clip which was recorded by a Milan-based group called A Thing By. The video features people from across the country describing their life now and giving a word of caution to their younger selves by asking them to take the crisis seriously. The video ends with a message wherein a man says, "We underestimated this. You don't have to do the same. Stay at home."

Read:  Coronavirus Shutdown: Producers Guild Of India Announce Relief Fund For Daily Wage Workers

Read: Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Master Yoda' Has A Suggestion For All Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Recently, a thread of 32 tweets featuring a warning from an Italian citizen took the Internet by storm. In successive tweets, the unnamed Italian man narrated exactly what would happen if people continued to be laid back. It starts with, "To the rest of the world, you have no idea what's coming." Following this, the Italian explains the chronology of the laid back reaction to the COVID-19. 

Italy, which has witnessed a dramatic surge in the number of cases in recent weeks, was put under shutdown on March 8. Despite the lockdown, the number of infected cases has risen to 27,980. The pandemic has claimed the lives of 2,158 people in Italy. The tweets end with final thoughts coming from the user who posted it urging people to take precautionary measures and to stay home. 

Read: Coronavirus Spreads Drastically To Warmer Countries, How True Is The Temperature Theory?

Read: COVID-19: Italian Man Warns The Rest Of The World 'you're 1-2 Weeks Behind Us'

 

