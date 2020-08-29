Video Of Kitten Trying To Carjack A Barbie Van Leave Netizens In Awe; Watch

In an adorable video which has left netizens in complete awe, kittens are seen ‘carjacking’ a mini barbie van. Shared on Reddit on August 28, the clip has been captioned as, “Our foster kittens playing in my daughter’s Barbie van. I watch this video every so often when I need a smile and laugh. (Bonus: our mini-Aussie, Biscuit, at the end)”. The video shows three kittens playing with a barbie van. Two of them are outside the van, while one is inside.

Kittens carjack a barbie van

The 1 minute and 35 seconds video shows two kittens on the outside, struggling to enter the van through small windows. As the video progressed, another kitten entered the van through the window, leaving one outside, all alone. The kitten on the outside is seen fighting with the one inside, trying to get into the van. Towards the end of the video, a strange guest accompanies the kittens as they are joined by a pet dog.

Read: 'I'm Daddy Again': Cat With Two-tone Face Fathers Kittens In Each Of Its Colours, See Pics

Leaving the netizens in complete awe, the video has gathered 332 comments and 98 per cent upvotes. One internet user commented, "I was just awwing over this, and my husband looks over and says it looks like a carjacking. I'm in tears! The tiniest carjacking." Another user made a comment saying, "That was way more entertaining than I thought it would be. Better than most stuff on t.v. Honestly, if this was a show, I think I would watch it. Three young, cool, cats go around in their pink van solving unsolved crimes and having crazy adventures. The dog is obviously the voice of reason in the midst of their inane hijinks".

Read: National Kitten Day History, Meaning, Significance, And Celebration; Know It All

Read: Video Of Kitten Riding A Roomba Is Winning Hearts On Internet; Watch

Also Read: Video: 'Copycat' Kitten Imitates Soldier, Marches Along With Him

(Image Credits: Reddit/U/Throwaway4974694)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.