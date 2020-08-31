Rescued Dog Becomes Mother To Orphan Kittens, Netizens Call Her 'good Mama'

A heartwarming video showing kittens being loved by a rescued dog has left the netizens with a melting heart. According to the reports, Georgia, an Australian Shepherd mix is a rescued dog who lost her puppies during delivery. She was found by Sunshine Dog Rescue which is located near a gas station by the US-Mexico border when she was pregnant. Reports suggest that when she was found she was dilapidated and surviving on scraps.

Tale of Georgia and the kittens

The 55 seconds clip which has hit the internet by a storm shows Georgia with 2 kittens. She is constantly licking one of them while the other is playing around. Anita Osa, who is the founder of Sunshine Dog Rescue started a campaign on Facebook to find orphan puppies for Georgia. However, instead of puppies, Anita came to know about 4 kittens who were orphaned and were in a dire need of a mother. Anita reportedly said that she was unsure at first but she had seen other species nurse another species before. However at first, Anita was nervous about bringing the kittens to the rescue home but it turned out to be a good decision, as evident in the viral clip. Unfortunately, 1 out of the 4 kittens died on the first night but the other 3 have managed to keep themselves happy with their mother. The video has been uploaded with the caption, "Georgia and kitties. She takes her cleaning of the babies very seriously! Good mama. @torbazorb14, her new dad, came to visit Georgia/Milo and brought her a cute new collar".

Netizens bombarded the comment section as they were left in complete awe. Since uploaded, the video has gathered 114 reactions. Internet users have deemed Georgia as the 'Good Mama' while they cannot get enough of the video.

