National Kitten Day History, Meaning, Significance, And Celebration; Know It All

Kitten are popular domestic pets across the globe. They are cute as a button, tiny, petite, are blessed with super soft fur and adorable looks. So much so that an entire day is dedicated to them so that they stay in a safe environment, and are not neglected on any grounds. On July 10 each year, the National Kitten Day is observed. On the occasion of Happy National Kitten Day 2020, to learn more about the National Kitten Day celebration, history, meaning and significance, keep reading ahead.

Also Read: International Mango Festival Day: History, Meaning, Significance, & Celebration

National Kitten Day Meaning and Significance

Source: Shutterstock

The purpose of National Kitten Day celebration is to draw people's attention to the cute animal and encourage its adoption from animal shelters. Individuals or kitten-lovers often prefer to purchase kittens from a pet store or another buyer. But, instead one must adopt homeless kittens from animal shelters, who are either abandoned by their previous owners or were born in such animal welfare houses. This step of yours can further motivate others to adopt homeless kittens and give them a good future. More domesticated kittens will also lead to keeping a check on the population tab of kittens. If you already have a kitten at home, then make your sure you spend some quality time with your pet kitten. Take them for a health checkup, or simply pamper them on this special day.

Also Read: World Penguin Day 2020: Take A Look At Some Adorable Penguin Videos On This Special Day

National Kitten Day history

It is a common belief that the National Kitten Day was first observed by Colleen Paige. She is a celebrated pet and family lifestyle expert. She is also a renowned animal advocate and author, who works rigorously for animal rights, and is a true-blue kitten lover. Paige's aim for the National Kitten Day celebration was to promote the adoption of kittens in the first place. Initially, National Kitten Day was celebrated in the month of December for two years in a row. Then, it was shifted to July 10 from the third year, and it celebrated in July ever since. The National Kitten Day celebration was sponsored by BLUE Naturally Fresh Cat Litter for a couple of years. Then later on the event expenses were divided between The Blue Buffalo Corporation and Naturally Fresh cat litter.

Also Read: Liam Hemsworth's Adorable Pictures With His Pet Dogs Will Make Your Day

Source: Shutterstock

National Kitten Day celebration

You can celebrate this fun-filled Happy National Kitten Day 2020 by participating in digital events focussing on kittens or read more about kittens or donate some amount to kitten shelters. If you are a proud owner of lovely kittens then invest your time playing with them. Give them a nice bubble bath, train them with new hand movements or just hug them. But make sure that you stay indoors and practise social distancing.

Also Read: International Day Of Cooperatives: Meaning, History, Significance And Celebration