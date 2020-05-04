Photo Of Cat 'hanging Out' With Snake Shows 'world Is Healing' Amid Lockdown

A post on Twitter about a pet feline “hanging out” with a snake has triggered concerns on the internet. Shared by a user named Molly Anne, the pictures portray a black snake and a jet black cat cuddling and “basking together” without harming each other. Molly captioned the pictures saying that she always finds her cat spending time with the snake, as both bonded well, neither harming each other as they enjoy sharing space.

With over 100k retweets and 597.7k likes, the picture gripped the Twitter users as a slew of comments poured in from people struck with surprise at the “unimaginable” friendship. Molly further explained, “Ricky (the cat) was a roadside rescue found shortly after Halloween. He is only ever outside with me. I looked up from a book to see this a couple of feet away. He is a good boy. He doesn’t kill birds. We are a strict respect nature household. Thanks, witches.”

why did I find my cat hanging out with a snake? neither harmed- just basking together pic.twitter.com/dvTRHF1Wiy — ditch pony (@molly7anne) April 30, 2020

My cat is obsessed with my snake — Kari (@karikillingtime) May 1, 2020

cats and snakes are returning to their demonic duo ways the world is healing — croptop daddy (@userjaymes) April 30, 2020

my dad’s cat keeps bringing this particular snake into his house to just chill pic.twitter.com/Dmva9JmrrO — soup stan account (@waxeymeech) April 30, 2020

I once saw my cat walking along with big bulging cheeks. I said, “what’s up, Little Bit?”



She proceeded to walk up to me & spit out an entire, live snake at my feet. Completely unharmed.



I simply couldn’t move. The snake left. Little Bit looked at me a moment, then walked on. — 𝕁𝕠𝕟𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕟 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕒𝕙𝕒 (@amcgaha) May 1, 2020

you have a snake a cat as pets?? that’s so scary, what if the snake randomly eats the cat one day 😭 — arvin (@parkerrpeterr) May 1, 2020

ain’t nothing like a cat and a snake chilling pic.twitter.com/ApYL32kril — 🔥🏚 (@dirtysodainasty) May 1, 2020

My crackhead cat plays with snakes too. pic.twitter.com/peaSJfMWJV — m.g. (@meowllorie) April 30, 2020

!!! OK, definitely kept thinking the collar was part of the snake pic.twitter.com/O63R0oe0jU — 𝐊𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐞𝐲 𝐌 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐥 (@kellseyparnell) May 1, 2020

Like these two cuties? pic.twitter.com/7H9xhNw6SU — Don R. James (@DR_J52) May 1, 2020

Why does that one look like an ostrich!! pic.twitter.com/YLc7MY2kL2 — Nichole 🌈 (@GoodrichNichole) May 1, 2020

This looks like so much fun for both of them 😭😭😭 — james🐛 (@sircork) May 1, 2020

Read: New Lockdown Challenge Invites Images, Videos Of Kids Performing Magic Tricks

Read: 'This Is Dangerous': Monkey Rides In On Bike, Tries To 'kidnap' Baby In Hair-raising Video

Read: Video Of Dog Playing Fetch With Its Owner Leaves Netizens In Splits; Here's The Twist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.