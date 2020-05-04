Photo Of Cat 'hanging Out' With Snake Shows 'world Is Healing' Amid Lockdown

Shared by a user named Molly Anne, the pictures portray a black snake and a jet black cat cuddling and “basking together” without harming eachother.

A post on Twitter about a pet feline “hanging out” with a snake has triggered concerns on the internet. Shared by a user named Molly Anne, the pictures portray a black snake and a jet black cat cuddling and “basking together” without harming each other. Molly captioned the pictures saying that she always finds her cat spending time with the snake, as both bonded well, neither harming each other as they enjoy sharing space.  

With over 100k retweets and 597.7k likes, the picture gripped the Twitter users as a slew of comments poured in from people struck with surprise at the “unimaginable” friendship. Molly further explained, “Ricky (the cat) was a roadside rescue found shortly after Halloween. He is only ever outside with me. I looked up from a book to see this a couple of feet away. He is a good boy. He doesn’t kill birds. We are a strict respect nature household. Thanks, witches.”

