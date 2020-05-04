'This Is Dangerous': Monkey Rides In On Bike, Tries To 'kidnap' Baby In Hair-raising Video

In an alarming video that has gone viral, a monkey was seen trying to 'kidnap' a child in broad daylight. The undated video was shared by IFS Susanta Nanda

In an alarming video that has gone viral, a monkey was seen trying to 'kidnap' a child in broad daylight. The video which was shared by IFS Susanta Nanda, showed the monkey riding a cycle approaching a group of kids who are playing. As soon as he gets close to the children, he jumps off his bike and leaps onto a child. The child in the yellow t-shirt was then dragged for a good 30 feet before people ran in to intervene. As soon as he saw people approaching, the monkey ditched his kidnapping attempt letting the confused child go and ran away. 

The video is undated:

Netizens react

