'This Is Dangerous': Monkey Rides In On Bike, Tries To 'kidnap' Baby In Hair-raising Video

In an alarming video that has gone viral, a monkey was seen trying to 'kidnap' a child in broad daylight. The video which was shared by IFS Susanta Nanda, showed the monkey riding a cycle approaching a group of kids who are playing. As soon as he gets close to the children, he jumps off his bike and leaps onto a child. The child in the yellow t-shirt was then dragged for a good 30 feet before people ran in to intervene. As soon as he saw people approaching, the monkey ditched his kidnapping attempt letting the confused child go and ran away.

The video is undated:

We are surely living in strange times😳

Broad daylight kidnapping attempt by monkey......



VC- Rex pic.twitter.com/04grUaB4eY — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 4, 2020

Netizens react

Did he come on superbike? — Rahul Saini (@rahul_saini1993) May 4, 2020

This is dangerous..it's normal or kind of attempt? At our home many monkey gang coming and now I am afraid of my 3 months old baby!! — Krunal Bhavsar (@krunal108) May 4, 2020

Planet of the Apes? — A D Shah (@ADShah30) May 4, 2020

A monkey picked up my 6 year old sister at school in broad daylight, went up to the 4th floor roof top and stayed there for more than 3 hours. Two decades later, I shooed away a monkey and it stalked me for 6 months, even chased me through the swimming pool. I simply avoid them. — ALT2TECH (@Alt2Tech) May 4, 2020

