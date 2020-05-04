New Lockdown Challenge Invites Images, Videos Of Kids Performing Magic Tricks

DD News, the public broadcaster of India, has started lockdown challenge for kids as they have been confined to the four walls due to the ongoing COVID-19 social distancing measures. The Government of India announced a two-week extension of the lockdown last week which was supposed to end on May 3.

The initiative by DD News is aimed at keeping the kids engaged in different activities and simultaneously use the time to enhance their activities during the lockdown period. The public broadcaster has asked viewers to share images and video clips of their kids if they have any magic trick up their sleeves.

Share photos & videos of your kids revealing what magic tricks they've got under their hats!

Selected entries to feature on DD News' Kids Time

— DD News (@DDNewslive) May 4, 2020

Select entries to feature

According to the rules, the images and videos should have the kids performing magic tricks and the name, age and school of the child must be shared along with it. The participants should also use the hashtag #lockdown challenge and tag the official Twitter handle @DDNewslive. The selected entries will feature during the Kids Time programme of the DD News.

The channel has been giving daily challenges for kids during the lockdown period by performing several activities including block painting, planting trees, and watching birds among others. Check out some of the daily challenges:

Send photos & videos of your kids performing classical dance. Selected entries will get a chance to feature on DD News' Kids Time#IndiaFightsCOVID19 #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/aUYkObMNmR — DD News (@DDNewslive) April 25, 2020

Send photos & videos of your kids performing science experiments & making unique models. Selected entries will get a chance to feature on DD News' Kids Time pic.twitter.com/PoVpwQg36N — DD News (@DDNewslive) April 24, 2020

Encourage your kids to take up kitchen gardening during this lockdown. Share photos and videos of your kids and selected entries will feature on DD News' Kids Time pic.twitter.com/FNWjI3UJWa — DD News (@DDNewslive) April 19, 2020

