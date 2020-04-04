Cat Owner Tricks Pet Into A 'nightly Game' To Come Home, Netizens Call It 'weeping Angel'

A video of a cat named Chonk playing the Red-light game with the owner while making its way back in the house has amused the Reddit community. Posted originally on YouTube by the user named Michael Zimel, the 1 minute 18-second clip portrays a “cute” feline whose moves are so calculated in the “nightly game” that it makes the owner lower his guards. The cat can be seen deftly freezing the minute the owner looks down over to the staircases. It quickly resumes climbing when the owner moves away, the green light indication that allows movement in the popular game.

The video uploader wrote on Reddit, “This is Chonk. Every one of his moves is calculated for maximum cuteness. He uses that cuteness to get us to lower our guard. Then he plays with his claws. Little brat.” He mentioned that it was the game he played with the cat every night to get him back inside the house. The video gathered over 111k upvotes on Reddit, almost 94 percent, and has gained 9,004 views on Youtube. It was posted on April 2 and has amassed almost 1.1k comments on Reddit’s active thread discussion.

The adorable sideways look

“You know the drill human, cat every night”, wrote a Redditor. “Not advocating either way here, but there is a big culture gap between what is seen as appropriate for cats in the US and UK. I’m in England, where indoor cats are pretty unusual. It’s seen as normal to allow your cat to roam by most people and you see pet cats on the streets all the time”, another user wrote in the discussion. “How do cats always know when to stop moving when you watch them? Is it some kind of hunting instinct?” enquired the third Redditor. “I love the sideways look”.“The head tilt at the end got me”, joked the others.

