What Is TikTok Invisible Challenge? Here Is The Answer And Some Challenge Fail Videos

Similar to many challenges that have been going around the internet, here is another one in which people participate in a similar kind of task. The TikTok invisible challenge is trending due to its addictiveness and some horribly gone wrong videos. For the uninitiated, if you don’t know what is TikTok invisible challenge then this read is just for you. The TikTok invisible challenge can be done to kill your quarantine boredom and you can tag your friends to follow the task.

Also Read | What Is Dare Challenge On Instagram? Here's All You Need To Know

What is TikTok invisible Challenge?

So what is TikTok invisible challenge and how does one participate in following the task? Well, there is an invisible filter created by the admin and has a song The Box by Roddy Rich. People are supposed to use their creativity and make use of the filter. The invisible filter blurs you for a moment on the screen and people follow different gestures behind the filter, which is teasing the audience.

Check out an example of TikTok invisible Challenge

Here are a few steps on how to do the TikTok invisible challenge perfectly?

To follow the TikTok invisible challenge, you will have to find a profile by searching the hashtag.

Search the #invisiblechallenge in the search bar

Apply filter by clicking in the yellow star.

You will have to add the song The Box and the filter as well to your favourites.

Go to favourites.

Apply the filter and record the video.

Use relevant hashtags for the picture or the video.

Share the video after giving all the credits.

Remember that there are a lot of chances of invisible challenge fails. The invisible challenge fails happen as the filter works partially on the person in the video. It leaves a silhouette and the viewer can still see what you are doing.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Try Out Gesture Challenge, But Fail Adorably

Check out some more invisible challenge fails here

Also Read | What Is The 30 Day Song Challenge? Here's All You Need To Know About This Latest Challenge

Here is another invisible challenge fails to entertain you

Also Read | What Is Emoji Challenge On Social Media And Where Can You Find The Filter?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.