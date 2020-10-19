Video Shows Chameleon Giving Birth To Baby; Stunned Netizens Say 'thought They Laid Eggs'

A video has surfaced on the internet and it shows a chameleon giving birth. Through the video, the mother chameleon can be seen struggling to get the baby chameleon out of its womb and finally it emerges out. Chameleons can give birth in two ways- by laying eggs or by carrying the young ones inside their body. In this video, the chameleon uses the second method of giving birth.

The 30 seconds long video begins with the mother chameleon on the branch of a plant. As the video progresses, we see the chameleon releasing a sticky substance from itself. The sticky round substance lands on a leaf and slowly starts opening up. Slowly a tail comes out of it and the round substance transforms into a baby chameleon.

Netizens 'just learned something'

Uploaded on a Twitter account named '@NatureisScary' on October 17, the video has managed to gather 2.8 Million views. People bombarded the comment section on watching the video. One Twitter user wrote, "I didn't even know it was giving birth, I was too focused on the pink mark on the mother chameleon". Tweeples are also Retweeting the video with its own caption. "Welcome to the world, baby lizard", wrote a Twitter user. Another person captioned the video as, "superb. Learnt something about Chameleon's today & it's not even light outside".

Power of DNA data repository is amazing in animals especially non mammals. https://t.co/ytNIzxbtHA — Karthik (@kkronline) October 18, 2020

I did not know chameleons gave birth to live young. I knew several breeds of snakes and sharks did, but not chameleons. I just learned something. 🙂 — Kitt Mouri (@KittMouri) October 19, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@NatureisScary)

