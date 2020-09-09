Spider-Man Lizard Trends On Internet As Marvel Fans Discover A Mwanza Flat Headed Agama

A number of Marvel fans have dominated the internet by finding a Spider-Man version of a lizard. They have been talking about the same on Reddit. These fans have certainly enjoyed finding more information about this Spider-Man lizard. They have also been posting some hilarious comments on the post. Read more to know about Spider-Man Lizard.

Spider-Man Lizard found on the internet by the Marvel fans

A fan took to his Reddit account to share a picture of a red and blue lizard. The lizard is a very popular species and is popularly known as Mwanza Flat Headed Agama. The fans have connected its red and blue colour to our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. The fan shared a picture of the lizard and wrote, “Spider-Man lizard. The Mwanza flat-headed rock agama (Agama mwanzae)". Seeing this post, internet users have been writing a number of funny comments on the post. A fan commented, “They told him he could only cosplay as Dr Curtis (The Lizard). Wish they could see him now”. Similarly, another fan commented, “Lizard-Man, Lizard-Man. Does whatever a lizard can.”

Currently, the Spider-Man fans might have to wait for the next film to be released. The makers are planning to release Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 in the coming year. Currently, the film is in development stages and it is scheduled to be released on December 17, 2021. The movie stars some of the most popular stars fo the industry including Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zendaya, Donald Glover, and Jacob Batalon. The upcoming film is a part of MCU’s next saga, Phase 4. Read more to know about MCU’s upcoming films.

More about MCU

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the Infinity Saga and has now started a new journey called Phase 4. The new storyline will have some familiar superheroes like Black Widow, Black Panther, and Spiderman. The MCU fans have been waiting for a new film to be released. The makers have also announced some release dates for the upcoming films. Here are some upcoming Marvel movies with their potential release dates.

Black Widow: Nov 06, 2020

The Eternals: Feb 12, 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: May 07, 2021

Spider-Man: Homecoming 3: Dec 27, 2021

Thor: Love And Thunder: Feb 11, 2022

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Mar 25, 2022

Black Panther 2: May 06, 2022

