Ziva Dhoni Shares Video Of Encounter With A Chameleon, Asks 'can We Pet Him?'

Daughter of legendary Indian Cricketer Mahindra Singh Dhoni was seen making friends with a unique creature on the World Lizard Day. In a post shared on her official Instagram handle, managed “by Mumma @sakshisingh_r and Papa @mahi7781”, Ziva was seen interacting with the green coloured chameleon relaxing on her bicycle handle. Instantly, in the short clip, it can be seen that the little girl was exceedingly curious about how she could get to meet her new pal more often.

“Wondering if it’s a tourist or an inhabitant of our home. #Chameleon (The Great Indian Chameleon). Must say it’s a slow-moving reptile very calming to watch and not scary at all. #naturelovers,” wrote Ziva’s mother, Sakshi, while sharing the video and images of the splendidly calm chameleon postured on the green grass in the house’s garden.

Further, sharing her daughter’s innocent reaction, Sakshi wrote, “Encounter with a Chameleon on a special day! Happy Lizard day!” in the caption of another part of the clip. The little girl can be seen intrigued by the garden chameleon with prominent scales and a creative black pattern on the skin. Although the child is awestruck at the creature’s uniqueness, and despite it sitting comfortably on her bicycle’s handle, neither the mum, not the girl goes near or disturb the beautiful species. Ziva watches from afar as she admires her pal and decides that she wants to meet him again. Coincidently, it was the World Lizard day on August 14.

An animal lover

Ziva’s love for animals has been obvious through her several posts about animals that she encounters in her garden from time to time. Earlier, the kid rescued an unconscious bird from her garden and shared a post on Instagram. “Today in the evening on my lawn I saw a bird lying unconscious. I shouted for papa and Mumma. Papa held the bird in his hand and made her have some water,” the post read. Further, she added, “After some time it opened its eyes. All of us were very happy. We placed her in a basket on top of some leaves. Mumma told me it is Crimson-breasted Barbet and is also called Coppersmith. What a pretty, pretty little bird. Then suddenly it flew off.”

