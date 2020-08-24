Woh Rashi Thi - Mystery Solved As Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale Admits To Being The Culprit

Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale, also known as Rashi from Saath Nibhana Saathiya, recently reacted to the recent rap song which has been going viral across social media platforms. She spoke about how amazed and amused she is by the recent video while also revealing that she was the one responsible for the cooker crime. She also mentioned composer and viral sensation Yashraj Mukhate and appreciated him for the musical piece created.

Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale says 'Woh Main Thi'

A recent Saath Nibhana Saathiya rap song has been taking over the internet ever since it was released on Friday. Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale, who features in the rap song as character Rashi, recently reacted to the song and also appreciated the creator, Yashraj Mukhate, for his musical beauty. She shared the song cum video meme on her official social media handle while exclaiming that she was the one to take the channe out from the cooker. Her character name, Rashi, had been trending on social media websites after the song went viral for its catchy and hilarious nature. Have a look at the post shared by the actor here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of renowned actors have put up quirky comments about the song and Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale’s part in it. They have mentioned how Rashi has gone viral while laughing at the song created. A few of her fans have also mentioned how much they miss watching the show with Rashi in the lead role. Have a look at a few of the comments on her post here.

The song, created by Yashraj Mukhate, was picked up by various meme pages on the internet, as it was funny and catchy at the same time. The song was shared by a number of Bollywood celebrities including Anurag Kashyap and comedians. Actors like Sanya Malhotra left comments on his video, speaking highly of the melody and the beats that have been added to the meme.

The latest meme or rap song has been created by putting together a famous dialogue exchange between Kokilaben, Rashi, and Gopi bahu from the serial, Saath Nibhana Saathiya. In the dramatic scene, Kokilaben is seen grilling Gopi bahu as she wants to know who took out the chickpeas or channe from the cooker. She finds out at the end of the scene that Rashi is the one responsible for the kitchen mishap. The musical twist in the video gave the internet something to listen to on loop.

