'Woh Rashi Thi' Actor: Where Is Rucha Hasabnis Of 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' Now?

Recently, a music producer turned Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Kokilaben’s dialogue into a cheeky song which soon went viral on social media. The song addressed how the mother-in-law’s character was accusing Rashi (another character in the series) for having done something wrong. Ever since then, the character of Rashi has been trending on social media and the serial which concluded in 2017, started trending again. Here are details about where actor Rucha Hasabnis, who portrayed the character of Rashi in the series, is now.

Where is Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale, Rashi from 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' now?

Rucha Hasabnis is very active on social media. She left the show in the year 2014 and got married to Rahul Jagdale in 2015. After her marriage, the actor quit her acting career. She welcomed a baby girl in December 2019. Rucha often updates her Instagram profile with pictures of her baby girl. You can check out her profile here: Instagram: @ruchahasabnis and Twitter: @ruchahasabnis.

Career of Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale

Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale started her career in the small screen industry in the year 2009 with a Marathi series, Chaar Choughi. She got her breakthrough role in the drama series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, which started airing in 2009. She contested in Comedy Circus Ke Tansen in the year 2011.

Chaar Choughi in 2009

Chaar Choughi was a Marathi soap opera that aired from 2009 to 2011. The plot revolved around 4 sisters and Rucha played one of the sisters in the series, called Devika. The serial was about a woman’s struggle to keep her family together while keeping her dreams alive and getting settled in life despite adversities.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya in 2010-2014

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was an Indian television drama series which enjoyed a huge viewership. The story of the show started with two female cousins (Rashi and Gopi) who have contradictory personalities. They get married into the same family and their respective husbands have contradictory personalities from the wives. The series showed how Rashi tries to win over the family by making Gopi look bad and getting her into trouble all the time. As the show progresses, the two have to overcome a lot of difficulties and in the end, Rashi dies trying to save Gopi.

About Rashi’s character in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'

In the show, Rashi is shown as a vivacious and cunning person who tricks Jigar into marrying her. Jigar belonged to a wealthy family and was the cousin of Aham, who was married to Gopi. Rashi’s main motive behind marrying Jigar was his wealth, however, they fall in love eventually and live happily. Through the course of the show, Rashi is often seen creating troubles for Gopi in an attempt to make her look bad in front of her in-laws.

'Woh Rashi Thi' viral rap song

Woh Rashi Thi has become a viral rap song after Yashraj Mukhate added and changed some notes in the background and transformed the other ‘serious’ dialogue into a fun rap song. In the song and video, Kokilaben (the disciplined and strict mother-in-law) is seen scolding Gopi bahu and exposing Rashi for having done something mischievous to make Gopi look bad. Listen to the song below.

