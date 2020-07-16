Chennai Group Bags Multiple Guinness World Records In Hula Hooping, Watch Video

A talented group of hula hoopers called the ‘Chennai Hoopers’ recently won multiple Guinness World Records titles. A video shared on YouTube shows the group achieving their records and acing numerous moves. According to the clip shared, four members of the group managed to set a world record in four categories.

While an 11-year-old managed to set a record for ‘most elbow passes with a hula hoop in one minute’, a 16-year-old set a record for most hula hoop rotations around the knee in one minute. Another eight-year-old also broke the record for most hula hoops rotations around the neck in one minute and last but not the least, a 13-year-old set a record for most hula hoops rotation on arm in one minute. The video features the four kids setting the record.

Netizens laud their talent

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 43,000 times. With nearly 1,600 likes and several comments, netizens praised the young ones and called them talented. One internet user wrote, “These Indian kids are earning world record certificates at the age I didn't know the difference between countries and continents”. Another added, "Hats off to the whole team..Congratulations to all record holders. Wishing this hula hoop should reach the awareness of today's children and everyone gets to benefit on fitness in body and mind”.

