Man Calls Out Scotch-Brite For 'regressive' Bindi Clad Symbol, Firm Assures Logo Change

A communications strategy consultant, Karthik Srinivasan recently took to LinkedIn to call out Scotch-Brite for the gender marker in their logo. While stereotyping gender roles is an outcome of a deep-rooted patriarchal mindset, Srinivasan noted that Scotch-Brite’s logo features a ‘vector image of a woman with a bindi’. The communications strategy consultant said that he understand that back in 1990 the ‘’period was different’, however, he added that in 2020 ‘such gender markers seem awkward and out of place’.

In a long post Srinivasan said, “Pushpanjali Banerji recently shared with me a photo of a pack of Scotch-Brite and after I noticed what she pointed to, I couldn’t unsee it”.

He said that he looked into all the products from the company and noted that while a lint roller does not carry the ‘vector image’, other products like scrub pad/sponge, sink brush, broom, bathroom wipe, stainless steel scrub, toilet brush do carry it. He added, “In 2020, such gender markers seem awkward and out of place. I sure hope the good folks at 3M take note of this legacy logo and update it”.

Company responds positively

While Srinivasan’s post triggered a detailed discussion on gender roles, he soon received a reply from the Head of Marketing and Consumer Business at 3M India, Atul Mathur. In response to Srinivasan’s post, Mathur thanked the communications strategy consultant for his ‘insightful comment’. While sharing a link to a recent advertisement titled “Ghar Sabka, Toh Kamm Bhi Sabhi Ka,” Mathur said that he understands that it is ‘undoubtedly time to move on from regressive beliefs’.

The Head of Marketing informed that the company has started down the road to drive behavioural change externally. Mathur said that the company has begun to work internally on changing the branding vector. He was also ‘pleased to inform’ that the company will be changing the logo a few months down the line.

