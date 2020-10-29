Chennai's 'rockstar' Grandma Lifts Weights With Grandsons, Netizens Say 'she Is Awesome'

Quick links:
A video showing an 82-year-old grandmother in Chennai lifting weights along with her grandsons has caused a stir on the internet. Shared by a fitness enthusiast in Chennai, Chirag Chordia, to emphasise that “everyone can train”, the grandma wearing a saree can be seen enjoying the activity during the little at-home workout session. Not only lifting weights but there are multiple videos posted on Chirag’s Instagram that shows the 82-year-old doing fitness training.
Through the caption, Chirag has even attempted to explain to his followers how his grandmother leaves many visitors surprised. However, the 82-year-old has continued to amaze the onlookers and never give up training. The Chennai fitness enthusiast talked about the myths that are related to senior citizens lifting weights and said, “A lot of myths surround senior training because well, it's uncommon for them to lift weights. Just like it was uncommon for women to lift weights in the 90s.”
Refuting the claims of age impacting the workout, Chirag said, “Age is like BMI. Both are perceived to be useful indicators but rarely, if ever, do they give us the entire context.”
“Everyone CAN train. The kind of training they do differs based on factors more important than age,” he added.
Since the short clip showing the grandma and two boys lifting weights of different sized and thoroughly enjoying the activity, the netizens termed the video as an “eye-opener”. Wishing “more power” to the 82-year-old, many internet users called her an “amazing woman.” While one user wrote, “She’s awesome!! She totally rocked and did amazing!! Way to go!”, another added on saying, “This really is the best thing I've seen today! Grandmothers FTW! God bless her!” One of the netizens even commented, “Granny rockstar” and someone said, “Wow!! Look at her go.”
When my granny's training video went viral, some people said that she should not lift weights and should instead stick to doing 'sober exercise such as Yoga'. Yet, as often believed, aerobic exercise and general physical activity is rarely enough to keep seniors 'healthy'. Resistance training helps preserve as much muscle, bone and strength as possible as you grow older. Study after study shows positive carryover to fall prevention, improved brain function, decreased risk of mortality, etc. Training helped my granny gain the strength required to do her daily activities independently. She's now able to get down to the toilet seat and the floor and back up, on her own! But is training safe for seniors? Yes! Regardless of what you believe, remember that weights exist in all forms. My granny lifts and moves her 15 litre bucket of water every day with no problem. That's about 15 kg. Nobody seems to tell her that it isn't safe! A better question might be are we doing too much too soon? Seniors need to resistance train to retain their physical independence and be capable of doing their daily activities!
