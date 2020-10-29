Google Shares Different WFH Styles, Asks 'which One Best Describes You?'

With nearly eight months into the lockdown, people have now adapted to the ‘comfortable yet monotonous’ work from home settings. Acknowledging, the same, Google, on October 29, shared a graphic photograph depicting a range of work from home setups. From working alongside pets to working while cooking food, the collage assimilated all moods and habits.

Shared on Instagram, the graphic collage showed nine different rooms in signature Google hues. Each room presented its own work from the home story. For instance, the first room showed a woman earnestly working on her laptop, while her husband took charge of their kids in the other room. Meanwhile, room number nine featured a man working while sitting amidst greenery in his patio.

Google shares WFH styles

Alongside the photograph, Google asked users to describe the best style that suits them. “Which WFH style best describes you? Comment below with your room number (1-9),” the company wrote in the caption. With over 54 thousand likes and multiple shares, the photograph has well resonated with people. Not only people have flooded the post with the option that suits them the best but also tagged their friends and family members.

Read: Anand Mahindra Posts Hilarious Tweet On 'next Phase Of Work From Home', Netizens In Splits

Read: Work From Home Gets New Twist After Viral Video Of A Man Working From Middle Of A Lake

Meanwhile, showing that work from home does not suit everyone, Mahindra group CEO Anand Mahindra, shred a hilarious picture. The image featured a dog dressed up in a tuxedo with his parent. The idea behind it is to find someone for a proxy during webinars. Next to the dog who is also suited up. Both the dog and the man look extremely professional and Anand puts an apt caption saying, “Not sure why this pic was shared with me but I sincerely hope it isn’t the next phase of Working From Home: Finding a proxy for yourself in webinars & VC’s…”.

Uploaded on October 27, the image has managed to gather almost 2.5K likes. Having a laugh riot, netizens bombarded the comment section. "Dog is a symbol of love loyality and honesty so always be loyal honest with our work and master. Through this way u can achieve everything in every situation", wrote one Twitter user in the comment section.

Read: Google Pay Not Available On IOS; Is Google Pay Banned In India?

Read: Why Is Google Play Music No Longer Available? YouTube Music Takes Over Android Phones

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.