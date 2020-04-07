Chicken Egg Banana Puzzle Answer | Read To Know Full Details

During the lockdown period, people have been exercising their skills by sharing fun and interesting games on different social media platforms. Besides spending their time doing household chores, people seek something new in their life to break the monotony of their daily routine. From dare games, push-up challenges, to fun riddles, they share everything to engage with their near and dear ones.

Chicken plus egg times banana puzzle

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, numerous trends are surfacing online. While some are quirky and crazy, others are simply genius to blow one’s mind. Among them, ‘Chicken Egg Banana math problem’ has taken the internet by storm. Although it seems simple to the mathematics students, there are several twists and hurdles that one must overcome to get the correct answer. Hence, it is not all about ‘chicken plus egg times banana’. Here’s everything that you should know before solving the ‘Chicken Egg Banana math problem’.

Everything about the ‘Chicken Egg Banana math problem’

People on WhatsApp and Twitter have been sharing the ‘Chicken Egg Banana math problem’ and nominating their friends and families to attempt to solve it. The chosen ones have to find the correct answer and if they fail to do so, they have to mention that they lost and game and further nominate other people to find the Chicken Egg Banana puzzle answer. Here’s the correct solution for ‘chicken plus egg times banana’. Have a look:

Chicken Egg Banana puzzle answer

In the first figure, three hens sum up to 60. Therefore, each hen is equal to 20.

So, 20+ 20+ 20 = 60

In the second figure, a hen and two eggs are equal to 26. Therefore, each egg equals 3.

So, 20 + 3 + 3 = 26

In the third figure, two bunches of bananas and eggs sum up to 15. Therefore, a bunch of bananas equals 6.

So, 3 + 6 + 6 = 15

Hence, we have gotten the values as

Hen = 20

Egg = 3

Banana = 6

However, in the last figure, a bunch of bananas contain 5 bananas instead of 6. Therefore, using BODMAS, we get

Chicken plus egg times banana

20 + (3 × 5)

= 20 + 15

= 35

Hence, we got the Chicken Egg Banana puzzle answer.

