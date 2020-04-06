'Put Any Mathematical Sign Puzzle' Answers With Full Solutions Inside

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, people have been sharing numerous puzzles and quizzes with each other to spend their time whilst having a fun interaction as well. One such puzzle that has been doing the rounds on Whatsapp groups is, ‘The mathematic signs puzzle’. Read on to know details and answer of the puzzle.

What is 'Put any mathematical sign puzzle'?

This puzzle involves a lot of arithmetics and some mental maths. As one can see, The puzzle has a series of numerical problems where numbers are given and after the equal to sign, the answer is 6 for all the questions. At the beginning of the puzzle, the instructions ask people to put any sign among the numerals in such a way that their answer is always equivalent to 6. Take a look at the example below.

Question

Put Any Mathematic signs:



2 2 2=6



3 3 3=6



4 4 4=6



5 5 5=6



6 6 6=6



7 7 7=6



8 8 8=6



9 9 9=6

Answer to the puzzle

Since in the instructions, it has been stated that any sign can be used, therefroe we take the liberty to solve the puzzle with various signs. The equations do not have to be limited to DMAS.

(1) 2 2 2 = 6, Using + ,

2 + 2 + 2 = 6

(2) 3 3 3 = 6, Using * and - ,

3 * 3 - 3 = 9 - 3 = 6,

(3) 4 4 4 = 6 , Using √ and + ,

√4 + √4 + √4 = 2 + 2 + 2 = 6,

(4) 5 5 5 = 6, Using / , (), and + ,

5 + (5/5) = 5 + 1 = 6,

(5) 6 6 6 = 6, Using, + , () , - ,

6 + (6-6) = 6 + 0 = 6,

(6) 7 7 7 = 6, Using -, () , / ,

7 - (7/7) = 7 - 1 = 6,

(7) 8 8 8 = 6, Using ∛ and + ,

∛8 + ∛8 + ∛8 = 2 + 2 + 2 = 6,

(8) 9 9 9 = 6, Using √, * and - ,

√9 * √9 - √9 = 3*3-3 = 9 - 3 = 6

Image credits: Chris Liverani/Unsplash

