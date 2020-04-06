'What Is The Height Of The Table' Answer: This Puzzle Will Refresh Your Maths Skills

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most people in the country are currently in self-isolation inside their homes. It can be difficult to stay calm and focused during these trying times. However, some people have taken to solving puzzles during their free time to stay occupied and sharpen their wits. 'What is the height of the table puzzle' is one such puzzle that is currently trending on social media and Whatsapp. Here is the puzzle and its answer.

What is the height of the table puzzle

Above is the puzzle that is currently trending online. To solve the puzzle, you have to find out the real height of the table. In the first image, there is a cat sitting at the edge of the table, while a tortoise stands underneath the table, right below the cat. The total height from the cat's head to the tortoise's shell is 170cm. In the second image, the tortoise is now on top of the table while the cat sits underneath it. This time, the total height from the tortoise's shell to the cat's head is equal to 130cm.

Using these clues, you need to calculate the height of the table, excluding the cat and the tortoise's heights. While this puzzle does require some maths skills, it is not a simple maths problem and you will need to think creatively to find the answer. Try to solve this puzzle during your free time. There is no time limit, so you can think about the answer for as long as you want.

'what is the height of the table puzzle' answer

According to the first image, Table + Cat - Tortoise = 170cm (Equation 1)

According to the second image, Table - Cat + Tortoise =130cm (Equation 2)

So, by adding these two Equations we get Table 1 + Table 2, as the Cat and Tortoise heights cancel each other out.

Table 1 + Table 2 = 170cm + 130cm = 300cm

So, Height of one table = 300cm ÷ 2 = 150cm

Therefore, the actual height of the table is 150cm.

