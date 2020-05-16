Video: Chris Evans Explains What Went Wrong When He Tried To Give His Dog A Haircut

As Hollywood actor Chris Evans recently tried to give his dog a haircut, he told the ‘Late Night’ talk show host Jimmy Fallon that ‘it went so wrong, so fast’. On May 15, The official page of ‘The Tonight Show’ took to Twitter to share a video clip with a caption, “Chris Evans tells Jimmy what he learned from his dog haircut gone wrong”.

The actor told Fallon that he had given his dog, Dodger, a shave before, high when quarantine began. Evans said that the experiment earlier had ended successfully for both the pet and the pet parent, however, when he got more confident and decided to use shorter attachment the haircut went down so wrong that he ended up trimming the dog’s hair so little that his skin started showing. Evans also went ahead and explained how his experiment ‘exploded in his face’ even when he tried to ‘fix it’.

.@ChrisEvans tells Jimmy what he learned from his dog haircut gone wrong https://t.co/7GArOyp5Hu #FallonAtHome pic.twitter.com/DnXFBAashQ — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) May 15, 2020

'Fair is fair'

The explanation of the hilarious experiment has received more than 17,000 likes. With nearly nine lakh views, internet users even suggested that Dodger should cut Evans’ hair as ‘fair is fair’. Several internet users even shared the photos of their dogs as they also tried to give their pooches a hair cut, but landed up making a mess. One internet user wrote, “Dodger is so sweet that he still loves Chris even after that hair cut, so unconditional”. "You can see the sadness behind those eyes," added another user.

Look at they way he looks at dad...We all know he forgave him a second after the incident happened.❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/J86ilZdfGe — Sangie0808 🇨🇴+🇺🇸=❤ (@sangie0808) May 15, 2020

I absolutely understand what he's talkig about...thing is..never wash OR trim ur dogs while they're still full of energy 😂😂 take them for a loooong walk or make them play/run BEFORE doing what you have to do to make them look decent! Here's my lil one..it takes a lot of work ❤ pic.twitter.com/ObxPTcrwP1 — Lisa (@Liz_Lad) May 15, 2020

I understand, my poor guy doesn’t know he looks like a mess 😪 pic.twitter.com/j5aWlQoQy5 — Corazon💜 ⟭⟬⁷ (@eternal_corazon) May 15, 2020

It’s all good, Chris. I am in the same boat and begging my groomer to take Nelson back ASAP. I tried to groom, but at 13, he’s not having it pic.twitter.com/FQFoJJ3wso — Erin (@erin_linn) May 15, 2020

Mr. Darcy was a perfect gentlemen for the duration of his 90 minute cut. Ears and feet are hard. pic.twitter.com/qzdukBfFQ3 — Dan Laycock (@DanielLaycock) May 15, 2020

The look on Chris' face when he said he got Instagram 😂 pic.twitter.com/yNYxP5Q937 — Leodramatica (@leodramatica) May 15, 2020

Last week, Captain America actor even took to Twitter to share the photo of the pet dog. According to Evans the failed experiment also ‘massacred’ his little boy’s quarantine haircut. In the photo, the dog is facing the other direction and Evans said that now he does not even look in the mirror. Evans stated that it went so wrong and it happened very fast. He then said that some things are better left to the professionals. Chris Evans further also admitted that Dodger has not seen a mirror ever since and that he has told his pet that it looks great.

I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it.



It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals.



(He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great) pic.twitter.com/uooHwtmgH3 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 4, 2020

