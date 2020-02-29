Class Topper Asks Teacher To Give His Bonus Points To Those Who Need It, Wins Hearts

Students are often seen landing into trouble with their mischievous behaviour. Some students are an exception to it. One such class topper student is winning hearts all over the internet. He had a very bizarre request to make in his answer sheet.

Also Read | Disney To Turn Brides Into Princesses With Their Princess Wedding Gown Collection

The class topper from Kentucky US is currently making headlines on internet. He had a very unique request to make to his teacher that he wrote in his answer sheet. The class topper has had straight A+ scores. He asked his teacher to give his bonus points to the student who scores the lowest in class. The class topper student thought that his bonus points should be given to those who need it the most. The Kentucky teacher was moved by his request. The teacher took to Facebook to share this tale of this student’s kind act.

Also Read | 8 Essential Deadpool Comics: A Comic Buff's Guide To Enter The Superhero's Universe

The Kentucky teacher said in his post that he did not care if he considered them a friend or if they were cool and it also did not matter to him what situation had caused them to score lower, he just wanted to help and be kind while committing this loving act. The Kentucky teacher also added that bonus points would have made his score rise to 99. The student has score 94 on the exam.

Also Read | Mumbai Based Books To Read That Bring The City Of Dreams To Life

According to media reports, this is the first instance where a Kentucky teacher has received such a kind request from an 11th grader. Talking to media, the Kentucky teacher said that he was not surprised by this request despite being a first. The teacher also said that he is the type of kid that would often show compassion in the classroom. The Kentucky teacher, Winston Lee said that the student who got the bonus points from him was very thankful. That student did not know who from where did these bonus points come from.

Also Read | Date Palm Jaggery's History And Details About This Winter Speciality Of Bengal

The Kentucky teacher also added in his blog post that many students from his school come from low-income households and they have to face difficult circumstances. He also added that they never fail to amaze him. He further added that he was touched by the class XI student’s gesture.

(with inputs from agencies)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.