8 Essential Deadpool Comics: A Comic Buff's Guide To Enter The Superhero's Universe

Marvel fans all over the world are still not over the tragic ends of their favourite superheroes, but there is one superhero in marvel who just cannot die. The hero referred to here is Deadpool. Fans favourite Wade Wilson has 25 years of comic book adventures under his belt. Here is a look at the eight comic books to delve into a weird world of Deadpool.

Deadpool Comics

Sins of the Past in Deadpool Classic, Vol. 1, by Fabian Nicieza, Joe Kelly, Mark Waid, Rob Liefeld, Joe Madureira

In the beginning, Deadpool was not a character what he is today. He was just an agile assassin who occasionally cracked a joke. It was originally sold as a parody to DC’s Slade Wilson AKA Deathstroke. The comic issue 'Sins of The Past' sees Wade turn away from outright villain-y and slowly turning him toward his career as an anti-hero.

Deadpool, Vol. 1: Dead Presidents, by Gerry Duggan, Brian Posehn, and Tony Moore

The opening arc of the series has everything that would sum up the modern era. The issue also has everything that one could ask for in a typical Deadpool comic. It features everything from cartoony violence, wisecracks to zombie Abraham Lincoln.

The Battle for Wade Wilson’s Soul in Deadpool Classic, Vol. 2, by Joe Kelly, Ed McGuinness, Kevin Lay, and Pete Woods

In this issue, we see first of Deadpool breaking the fourth wall to talk to the audience. This is also the first issue where Wade Wilson gets supporting cast fans of the movie will recognize, including Blind Al and Weasel. From this issue, it only gets better and funnier.

If Looks Could Kill in Deadpool & Cable Ultimate Collection—Book 1, by Fabian Nicieza, Patrick Zircher, Mark Brooks, Shane Law

Deadpool and Cable become a buddy cop duo in this one. They portray their characters as anti-heroes with tragic pasts and deal with that trauma in very different ways. The contrast between the time-displaced prophet and notorious Deadpool is something that one cannot miss.

Uncanny X-Force, by Rick Remender Jerome Opena, and Leonardo Manco

In this issue, Deadpool can be seen becoming a team player rather than going solo for this Rick Remender’s 2010 X-Force reboot. It also sees Wolverine lead a special team of mutants. We can also see some character development in him given the serious tone of the book.

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe, by Cullen Bunn and Dalibor Talajic

Deadpool is always over the top. However, in this one, Deadpool sets out to take revenge on all the heroes who have ignored and dismissed him over the years. He goes all out killing everyone turning on ultra-violence. The issue is a bit too much and ridiculous just like Deadpool.

Suicide Kings, by Mike Benson, Carlo Barberi and Sandu Florea

This edition is a wild and entertaining one. After responding to an advertisement, Deadpool finds himself framed for a crime that he didn’t commit. This edition sees the team of Spider-Man and Deadpool which also features The Punisher and Daredevil.

Deadpool: Paws, by Stefan Petrucha

In this edition, Deadpool faces his greatest enemies in puppies. This one is also a rare largely picture free adventure. The puppies in the picture have been genetically altered to turn into flesh-eating monsters.

Deadpool movies

Deadpool is played on screen by Ryan Reynolds in movies. He is being well received as the foul-mouthed witty Wade Wilson. Till now, two films in the Deadpool universe have been released with both of them striking the gold at the box office.