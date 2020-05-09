Last Updated:

'Cool Dude': Elephant Takes A Dip In The Water During Hot Weather, Watch

The IFS officer posted the ‘amazing’ video of an elephant taking a bath in a swimming pool during hot weather. Netizens laud the video as 'brilliant'.

Cool dude

On May 9, the Indian Forester in Odisha, Susanta Nanda posted the ‘amazing’ video of an elephant taking a bath in a swimming pool during hot weather and it has gone viral. With the ‘perfect’ amalgamation of cinematography and animal’s enjoyment underwater, the video has been widely shared across the social media platform. Apparently it was shot in Denver zoo, internet users who are confined to their homes due to COVID-19 lockdown relate to the joy of the elephant and said it is ‘an amazing feeling’ to dive carelessly in water. 

‘Brilliant’

The video has garnered over six thousand views and hundreds of comments with internet users lauding the ‘brilliant’ video. One of the Twitter users even said that the video was ‘refreshing’ amid the coronavirus outbreak. Another internet user called the elephant ‘cool and happy’ confessed that he ‘enjoyed’ watching the video. Some Twitter users also wanted to know the person behind the camera. 

