'Cool Dude': Elephant Takes A Dip In The Water During Hot Weather, Watch

On May 9, the Indian Forester in Odisha, Susanta Nanda posted the ‘amazing’ video of an elephant taking a bath in a swimming pool during hot weather and it has gone viral. With the ‘perfect’ amalgamation of cinematography and animal’s enjoyment underwater, the video has been widely shared across the social media platform. Apparently it was shot in Denver zoo, internet users who are confined to their homes due to COVID-19 lockdown relate to the joy of the elephant and said it is ‘an amazing feeling’ to dive carelessly in water.

Elephant knows how to cool off in this hot summer😎 pic.twitter.com/7MBdnzhEaf — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 9, 2020

‘Brilliant’

The video has garnered over six thousand views and hundreds of comments with internet users lauding the ‘brilliant’ video. One of the Twitter users even said that the video was ‘refreshing’ amid the coronavirus outbreak. Another internet user called the elephant ‘cool and happy’ confessed that he ‘enjoyed’ watching the video. Some Twitter users also wanted to know the person behind the camera.

A cool dude 😎 — bangalore77 (@bangalore77) May 9, 2020

Brilliantly captured !

Wonderful underwater photography and that too in a vastly different mood than what they are usually seen in ! — BULBUL CHATTERJEE (@BULBULCHATTERJ3) May 9, 2020

Amazing feeling sir... 😀 — Sravani (@sravani950570) May 9, 2020

Cool camera and camerawork also — shiv (@bennedose) May 9, 2020

Waaaaaaaaw — Kushal Choudhary (@KushalC38148858) May 9, 2020

Nice one!!! — Balachandar (@Balacha89042377) May 9, 2020

Elephants = Blood Pressure Therapists 🥰 — Mahesh Engineer (@maheshengineer) May 9, 2020

So good to see a happy elephant — BluePassion11 (@bluepassion111) May 9, 2020

Really enjoyed watching this video — Asheesh Talwani (@AsheeshTalwani) May 9, 2020

Amazing video. — Pritam Kumar (@PritamK2333) May 9, 2020

