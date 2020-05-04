Elephant Herd Huddles In A Mud Pond, Monkey Attempts 'kidnapping'; Netizens Overwhelmed

Amid the lockdown across the country, a herd of elephants huddled in a mud pond in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband town, in an undated video shared on Sunday

Elephants

Amid the lockdown across the country, a herd of elephants huddled in a mud pond in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband town, in an undated video shared on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Mayank Agrawal posted the video of the elephants in the mud pond and asked Netizens if they can count how many elephants are there. He further said that amid the lockdown, all good things are "wild and free."

Monkey tries to kidnap baby

Meanwhile, on Monday, in an alarming video that has gone viral, a monkey was seen trying to 'kidnap' a child in broad daylight. In the undated video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Susanta Nanda, the monkey is seen riding a cycle towards a group of kids who are playing. As soon as he gets close to the children, he jumps off his bike and leaps onto a child. The child in the yellow t-shirt was then dragged for about 30 feet before people ran in to intervene. As soon as he saw people approaching, the monkey ditched his kidnapping attempt letting the confused child go and ran away. 

