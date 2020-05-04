Elephant Herd Huddles In A Mud Pond, Monkey Attempts 'kidnapping'; Netizens Overwhelmed

Amid the lockdown across the country, a herd of elephants huddled in a mud pond in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband town, in an undated video shared on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Mayank Agrawal posted the video of the elephants in the mud pond and asked Netizens if they can count how many elephants are there. He further said that amid the lockdown, all good things are "wild and free."

All good things are wild and free. When #Elephants decided to visit Gariyaband amid lockdown. Can u count how many?@ParveenKaswan@CentralIfs@susantananda3@DPRChhattisgarh



VC - Ajay Sharma. pic.twitter.com/qqOoxCXMuC — Mayank Agrawal, IFS (@MayankAgrawal11) May 3, 2020

Netizens React

Reacting to the video, several Netizens on Twitter were thrilled. Here are some of the responses:

Such a beautiful capture.

Rare to see such sight👍 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 3, 2020

Doesn’t matter any many...just glad that a top shot was taken of these beauties #elephants — Moulika Arabhi (@Marabhi) May 3, 2020

Beautiful video! 17 cooling down in water. — Abhi Chakraborty 🇮🇳 (@chkabhi) May 3, 2020

Great video — Omprakash Agarwal (@in_omprakash) May 3, 2020

Monkey tries to kidnap baby

Meanwhile, on Monday, in an alarming video that has gone viral, a monkey was seen trying to 'kidnap' a child in broad daylight. In the undated video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Susanta Nanda, the monkey is seen riding a cycle towards a group of kids who are playing. As soon as he gets close to the children, he jumps off his bike and leaps onto a child. The child in the yellow t-shirt was then dragged for about 30 feet before people ran in to intervene. As soon as he saw people approaching, the monkey ditched his kidnapping attempt letting the confused child go and ran away.

We are surely living in strange times😳

Broad daylight kidnapping attempt by monkey......



VC- Rex pic.twitter.com/04grUaB4eY — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 4, 2020

