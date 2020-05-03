IFS Officer Shares Video Of Small Elephant Family Swimming Across River At Periyar

General News

Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Sudha Ramen on Sunday shared a video of a small elephant family swimming across the river at Periyar. 

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Periyar

Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Sudha Ramen on Sunday shared a video of a small elephant family swimming across the river at Periyar. Taking to Twitter, she stated that it is an old video that was shared by the foresters. However, she said, that it is to understand the skills of the elephants. 

Meanwhile, several wild animals have been encountered venturing into cities and highways off late due to the COVID-19 lockdown. 

Read: Kerala: 2 new COVID-19 cases reported, active cases at 96; state to delay sale of liquor

Dolphins spotted in Meerut 

Amid the lockdown across the country, a video of dolphins swimming in Meerut was widely circulated on the internet last week. The video was shared by Indian Forest Services officer Akash Deep Badhawan on Twitter. The Ganges River Dolphin is a freshwater dolphin found primarily in the Ganges and Brahmaputra rivers and their tributaries in India, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Now considered to be endangered, they are recognized as India's National Aquatic Animal. 

Read: 'No problem in dealing with COVID-19': Army Chief General Naravane as jawan recovers

Read: No ceremonial border personnel meeting with Chinese army amid Covid outbreak

Read: Video of Dolphins in Meerut breaks internet amid COVID-19 lockdown | Watch

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories