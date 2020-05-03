IFS Officer Shares Video Of Small Elephant Family Swimming Across River At Periyar

Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Sudha Ramen on Sunday shared a video of a small elephant family swimming across the river at Periyar. Taking to Twitter, she stated that it is an old video that was shared by the foresters. However, she said, that it is to understand the skills of the elephants.

Meanwhile, several wild animals have been encountered venturing into cities and highways off late due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

What you see here is a small Elephant family swimming across the river at Periyar. The video is quite old shared by foresters, but one of the best in recent times to understand d skills of d gentle giants. The huge body weight helps them to float, they use the trunk to breathe. pic.twitter.com/gohOZxLZpR — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 3, 2020

Dolphins spotted in Meerut

Amid the lockdown across the country, a video of dolphins swimming in Meerut was widely circulated on the internet last week. The video was shared by Indian Forest Services officer Akash Deep Badhawan on Twitter. The Ganges River Dolphin is a freshwater dolphin found primarily in the Ganges and Brahmaputra rivers and their tributaries in India, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Now considered to be endangered, they are recognized as India's National Aquatic Animal.

DYK?

Ganges River Dolphin, our National Aquatic Animal once lived in the Ganga-Brahmaputra-Meghna river system is now endangered. They live in fresh water and are practically blind, with small slits as eyes.

Was fortunate to spot these in Ganges in Meerut. pic.twitter.com/BKMj8LqaIi — Akash Deep Badhawan, IFS (@aakashbadhawan) April 27, 2020

