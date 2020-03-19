Amar Chitra Katha Offers Month's Subscription To Its Comic Archives To Kids For Free

The publishing house Amar Chitra Katha is offering free ACK and Tinkle comic books to children across the country who are locked up indoor due to the Coronavirus outbreak. It is an initiative to keep boredom at bay among the kids as the country prepares for a formal lockdown as the disease spreads nationwide.

The company announced that it will be offering a 30-day free subscription to the entire archive as a relief to the kids stuck at homes due to social distancing. President of the Amar Chitra Katha, Preeti Vyas, said that the move was meant as "gift" from the publishing house to the "children of India" as it was the little, we can do to help ease this challenging environment we suddenly find ourselves in.

Since a lot of you were having issues activating our free 1 month subscription, here’s a step-by-step guide.



For FREE access to the ACK app, click here: https://t.co/D3rWy5mQEC

For FREE access to the #TinkleApp, click here: https://t.co/OiLl1rKJo4#ReadingIsGood #ACKComicsApp pic.twitter.com/foAbtYNbQT — Amar Chitra Katha (@ACKComics) March 17, 2020

Childhood memories

The initiative invoked childhood memories among many internet users. They commented saying that the ACK comics played an important role in their growing up. Users shared their childhood experiences from times the comics only sold paperback. The publication is now available in digital format and can be read on phones. The free subscription to hundred of Tinkle Magazines and over 350 Amar Chitra Katha books is applicable until the end of March, after which the access will be chargeable.

Ideal for the coronavirus-led social distancing, particularly for kids who are stuck at home during holidays: Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle are offering their entire catalog free, till March 31st!

Amar Chitra Katha: https://t.co/iWc4xUGbhf

Tinkle: https://t.co/Q8j0C25T0k pic.twitter.com/DZDJU2F2Cf — Karthik (@beastoftraal) March 17, 2020

Spent many summer holidays in the early 80s with Amar Chitra Katha comics. Used to be Rs 1.50 if I am not wrong then. My love for history was a result of that. https://t.co/pfVEhdb5L7 — Kalyan Karmakar (@Finelychopped) March 18, 2020

If you are into myths and legends, then the free subscription for Amar Chitra Katha here (with android and ios apps) is one of the best ways to get familiar with Indian myths and legends in a Comic format. These were a big part of my childhood so am happy to plug these in the https://t.co/mXoX7rrtgh — opdroid1234 (@opdroid1234) March 18, 2020

I used to religiously buy Tinkle every month and had a decent collection of Amar Chitra Katha as well.

What amazing news in these times. https://t.co/TYma4dht2y — Manan Bhan (@maybeEcosystems) March 18, 2020

In gloomy times like these, when kids are packed at home and parents hvin tough tym, Amar Chitra Katha has come out with a great offer. 1 month free subscription of their Tinkle magazine and ACK series on their digital platforms. Mke the best use of it. pic.twitter.com/3SzcMdt4Js — Dipika Bajpai (@dipika_bajpai) March 19, 2020

WWOWWW...

If Uncle Pai would have been around, he would have done the same thing.

This is actually the best thing ever



Parents, Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle have made their pull catalogue free for a month..

Please introduce this to your kids.

To Shikari Shambhu and all his pals https://t.co/V6xGZgcsss — LCA TEJAS (INDIA) ‏‏ایل سی اے تیجس (@Leopard212) March 18, 2020

