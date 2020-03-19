The Debate
The Debate
Amar Chitra Katha Offers Month's Subscription To Its Comic Archives To Kids For Free

What’s Viral

The company announced that it will be offering a 30-day free subscription to the entire archive as a relief to the kids stuck at homes due to coronavirus.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

The publishing house Amar Chitra Katha is offering free ACK and Tinkle comic books to children across the country who are locked up indoor due to the Coronavirus outbreak. It is an initiative to keep boredom at bay among the kids as the country prepares for a formal lockdown as the disease spreads nationwide. 

The company announced that it will be offering a 30-day free subscription to the entire archive as a relief to the kids stuck at homes due to social distancing. President of the Amar Chitra Katha, Preeti Vyas, said that the move was meant as "gift" from the publishing house to the "children of India" as it was the little, we can do to help ease this challenging environment we suddenly find ourselves in.  

Childhood memories

The initiative invoked childhood memories among many internet users. They commented saying that the ACK comics played an important role in their growing up. Users shared their childhood experiences from times the comics only sold paperback. The publication is now available in digital format and can be read on phones. The free subscription to hundred of Tinkle Magazines and over 350 Amar Chitra Katha books is applicable until the end of March, after which the access will be chargeable. 

First Published:
