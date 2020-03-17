Fantasy Books To Read While You Are Social-distancing Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, the majority of citizens have started adopting all the necessary precautions required to protect themselves from the virus. From using the protection masks to applying hand sanitizers on an occasional basis, all precautions are being taken to keep the spread of this virus at bay. However, the recent precaution that the majority of the population in India has undertaken is social distancing.

People have started working from home and giving up on all the socializing plans due to the outbreak. However, boredom may strike during this phase of social distancing. However, for the bookworm out there, there's no need to worry. We have made a list of gripping fantasy books that will help kill your time.

Fantasy books to read during social distancing

A Game Of Thrones by George RR Martin

Looking at the sensational hype that the television show created, it can be only understood that the books have truly been a masterpiece. A Game Of Thrones series penned by George RR Martin is a must-have on your bookshelf during this phase. The books will certainly carry you away into the mythical world of Westeros. The bunch of complex characters coupled with the dragons, dire wolves and white walkers will only add up to your excitement.

The Fellowship Of The Ring by J R R Tolkein

If you love a mystical plotline which defines the quest for power, The Fellowship Of The Ring is the perfect option for you. The book promises to keep you hooked on till the end. It is needless to say that the book went on to be adapted into an extremely successful movie.

The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe by CS Lewis

If you want to satiate the bookworm as well as the inner daydreamer in you, then this book is ideal for you during the social distancing phase. The reader will be engrossed in the adventures of siblings Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy as they discover the mystical world of Narnia along with the surprises that come with it. The book is bound to be a perfect companion for you during this phase.