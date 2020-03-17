5 Best Motivational Books To Curl Up With As You Work From Home

With the ongoing pandemic, people are now prioritizing social distancing. Even most professional workplaces have shut down and are offering their employees the option to work from home. As most people are working from home, they have a lot more free time as they no longer have to travel to their office. Moreover, in these bleak times, people need some form of motivation to keep themselves from breaking down with anxiety. So, here are a few of the best motivational books that you can read while you are cooped up in your house.

Best Motivational Books to read during the time you saved while working from home

Man’s Search for Meaning

Written by acclaimed Psychiatrist Viktor Frankl, Man’s Search for Meaning discusses Frankl's trying experience of living in one of Nazi Germany's concentration camps. In the book, Frankl provides his readers with lessons about spiritual survival that he learned during his brutal stay at the death camp. The book motivates its readers by telling them how avoiding suffering is not a realistic life goal. Frankl tells his readers how they should never break down and how they must try and better their lives even during the harshest of times.

Make Your Bed

Admiral William H's book, Make Your Bed, tells its readers how they can better their lives by doing the simplest of things. The book contains the Admiral's life lessons that he learned during his tenure in the Navy Seals. According to the author, doing simple chores, such as making your bed every morning, are essential to bettering your life. The book provides its readers with ten guiding principles that they must follow if they want to stay strong and improve their lifestyle.

The Alchemist

The Alchemist, written by Paulo Coelho, might be a fiction novel, but its message is undeniably one of the most important life lessons one can learn. The novel is a wonderfully inspirational tale about self-discovery and always following your dreams. The story follows the life of a young shepherd, who decides to go on an arduous journey to find hidden treasures. However, throughout his travels, the shepherd learns life lessons that are far more valuable than any real treasure. The book beautifully teaches its readers how they should always follow their heart's passion.

The Four Agreements

The Four Agreements is one of the best selling motivational books and is written by Don Miguel Ruiz. The book teaches its readers about the beliefs that each person holds. According to the book, these beliefs are the cause of most human suffering, as they severely limit a person's ability to find true happiness. The book is not only wise and highly motivational but it is also well written, with simple language that allows even new readers to fully understand its message.

The 5 Second Rule

Everyone knows about the 5-second rule, but Mel Robbins' The 5 Second Rule gives a whole new perspective to the phrase. In his book, Mel Robbins reminds his readers about the vast support system that they have formed over the course of their life. He also asks his readers to get rid of their self-imposed limits, which truly impede their ability to achieve greatness. The book discusses various habits that one must follow, which will let them attain self-confidence and motivation in just five seconds.

